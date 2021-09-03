Cancel
Is Intel (INTC Stock) a great stock to buy on the dips? [Video]

By Giles Coghlan LLB, Lth, MA
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel is an American multinational corporation & technology company headquartered in California in Silicon Valley. With the prospect of US policy normalisation looming overstocks, it may be worth considering the strong seasonals that this well-known stock company offers. Remember too that when the Fed announced bond tapering in 2013 stocks fell very sharply. However, they did quickly bounce back. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to US rate hikes, so being aware of Intel’s seasonal pattern can be helpful here for timing entries.

