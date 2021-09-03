Is Intel (INTC Stock) a great stock to buy on the dips? [Video]

Tesla stock was pretty quiet on Friday as jobs data was poor. Market unsure of its next direction and so is Tesla. TSLA stock needs to hold key $730 support. Tesla once again put in a pretty quiet range day on Friday with the overall market a bit shocked by the very weak employment data. That ensured that any further gains for equities were constrained. Although further slow and steady gains are likely as the Fed is definitely not going to taper now before 2022. Interest rate hikes have also been pushed further out the calendar and this opens the way for the Nasdaq to push on and outperform. Nasdaq stocks are highly sensitive to interest rate changes due to future cash flow sensitivities. These future cash flows are discounted using interest rates so the higher the rate the higher the discount and the lower the present value of future projected profits.