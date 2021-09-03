AUD/USD now looks to re-visit 0.7480 – UOB
AUD/USD remains firm and could now attempt a test of the 0.7480 level in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that AUD ‘could break 0.7390 but overbought conditions suggest it may not be able to maintain a foothold above this level’. Our view for a higher AUD was not wrong but it easily took out 0.7390 and rose to 0.7410 before settling on a firm note at 0.7403 (+0.47%). While still overbought, there is chance for the advance in AUD to rise towards the major resistance at 0.7430 first before a pullback can be expected. For today, a sustained rise above 0.7430 is unlikely. On the downside, a break of 0.7370 (minor support is at 0.7385) would indicate that the current AUD strength is ready to take a breather.”www.fxstreet.com
