Three doses of Covid-19 vaccine are likely needed for full protection, Fauci says

By By Travis Caldwell, CNN
KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the latest Covid-19 surge upending American life yet again, an official rollout of booster doses could begin within weeks, pending FDA authorization. And it's likely that three doses of the vaccine are needed for full protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. He cited two Israeli-based studies that showed a decrease...

