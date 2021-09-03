Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lorraine Kelly brands Harry and Meghan Lifetime film ‘hideous’: ‘As if their life’s not insane enough!’

By Isobel Lewis
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxdSL_0blPeHBX00

Lorraine Kelly has branded the Lifetime film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s departure from royal life “hideous”.

Released in the US on 6 September, Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Hosting Lorraine on Thursday (2 September), Kelly and correspondent Ross King discussed the trailer, which was first released in July .

Unable to hide her disdain for the project, Kelly said while biting her lip: “Oh god love them, that looks hideous.”

Laughing with King, she continued: “It really does. As if their life’s not insane enough, they’ve got that! What a blinking shame.”

Escaping the Palace is the network’s third film inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The first, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance , was released in 2018 and was a dramatisation of the couple’s early romance.

The second, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal , came out in 2019 and was inspired by the pair’s first few months as a married couple.

Escaping the Palace stars Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as the royal couple.

Comments / 5

The Independent

The Independent

232K+
Followers
106K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Harry Meghan#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Worldnickiswift.com

What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘considered’ naming the person who made racist comment about Archie’s skin colour, says Finding Freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered publicly sharing the name of the person who made racist comments about Archie’s skin colour, an unauthorised biography of the couple has claimed. In Finding Freedom, royal family commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recall the couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Searching For A New Brand

The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be trying to reinvent themselves. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, the couple has been known for spilling the tea on the British royal family, creating scandalous headlines. But recent U.K. polls may be why Harry and Meghan want to rebrand themselves.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan ‘furious’ about being photographed at medical centre after miscarriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “furious” after a photographer snapped pictures of them leaving a medical appointment following Meghan’s miscarriage, a new biography of the couple has claimed.Finding Freedom, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, was unauthorised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but quotes royal sources and examines reports of momentous events that have taken place over the course of the couple’s relationship.It charts everything that has happened to the Sussexes since they met, from the lead-up to the couple stepping down as senior royals, to their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, to...
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are ‘Inescapable’; Public Needs Privacy From Them, TV Presenter Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are exposing too much of themselves even though they have been asking for privacy, according to GB News presenters. On Wednesday, Mercy Muroki weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's various projects. For her, they are everywhere in the media right now and this contradicts what they said when they asked for privacy after stepping down from their royal duties. According to her, she is not interested in what the royal couple has to say. However, she is "forced to listen to their opinions because they're literally inescapable."
Celebritiesgizmostory.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Go Bankrupt?

A royal expert, Katie Nicholl, has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book and podcast deals can leave them at threat of running out of their wealth. The Royal couple has continuously remained in the media’s spotlight since they decided to step down as senior royals and then moved to California.
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Harry and Meghan accused of 'calculated omission' after Kate

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of potentially making a "calculated omission'" after Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to have been "snubbed" from their statement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released a statement on their Archewell website in response to the devastating violence in Afghanistan. They said they were supporting the emergency response in Haiti with its partner World Central Kitchen, and raised awareness about other organizations such as Women for Afghan Women, Afghanaid, and Mercy Corps.
WorldPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘always wanting to run everything’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently came under fire for always wanting to ‘run everything’ over Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s head. This claim has been brought forward by GB News Kirsty Gallacher. She started the conversation to unearth the real reason Meghan Markle added her statement in Prince Harry’s Afghan response.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Markle: Meghan and Oprah Are NOT Friends!

Unfortunately, Meghan Markle's awful family is an important part of her life story. Long before she married Prince Harry and began butting heads with her in-laws, Meghan endured the emotional abuse directed at her by her father, Thomas, and her wicked half-sister, Samantha. And sadly, it seems that sort of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy