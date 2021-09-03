Lorraine Kelly brands Harry and Meghan Lifetime film ‘hideous’: ‘As if their life’s not insane enough!’

Lorraine Kelly has branded the Lifetime film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s departure from royal life “hideous”.

Released in the US on 6 September, Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Hosting Lorraine on Thursday (2 September), Kelly and correspondent Ross King discussed the trailer, which was first released in July .

Unable to hide her disdain for the project, Kelly said while biting her lip: “Oh god love them, that looks hideous.”

Laughing with King, she continued: “It really does. As if their life’s not insane enough, they’ve got that! What a blinking shame.”

Escaping the Palace is the network’s third film inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The first, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance , was released in 2018 and was a dramatisation of the couple’s early romance.

The second, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal , came out in 2019 and was inspired by the pair’s first few months as a married couple.

Escaping the Palace stars Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as the royal couple.