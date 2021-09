The Ferrari 488 Pista is one of the quickest cars ever to come out of Maranello. Thanks to a 710-hp twin-turbo V-8, a fast-shifting dual-clutch transmission, and a trick launch control system, it can out drag almost anything else on four wheels. But how does it stack up against a shifter kart with 85 horsepower that weighs almost nothing? It's way closer than you think in a drag race.