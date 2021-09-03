Cancel
Soccer

Jake Bugg less 'self-indulgent' on own music

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Bugg found working on an instrumental, Latin-influenced documentary soundtrack made him "less self-indulgent" when it came to recording his own album. Jake Bugg found working on a documentary soundtrack made him "less self-indulgent" with his own album. The 27-year-old singer has undergone a busy period, working on tracks for...

Ronaldinho
Jake Bugg
#Conflicting Emotions#Football#Brazilian
Entertainment
Soccer
Music
Celebrities
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

With His Stylish New Music Video “Worth a Million,” Jeremy Pope Makes His Mark

Most music videos are all about escapism and fantasy, but when Jeremy Pope began to brainstorm his latest, “Worth a Million,” his vision was firmly rooted in the personal. The first song off his forthcoming album, the track explores identity and self-love, two things Pope found himself reflecting on during the past year. “I spent a lot of time going inward and facing my insecurities,” he says on the phone from Mississippi, where he’s filming Elegance Bratton’s autobiographical Marine Corps drama, The Inspection. “I came to the conclusion that I wasn’t sure how to love myself. What does it even mean to love all versions of yourself?” The process of channeling such introspective questions into music may be difficult, but Pope transformed his feelings into lyrics after an intense therapy session. “It’s a piece about being heard. I was struggling and trying to find a resolution, so it was an interesting but vulnerable place to be in,” he says. “[Afterwards] I started to piece everything together; for me, the song isn’t complete until there is a visual.”
MusicABC News

Beyoncé confirms she has new music on the way

Beyoncé confirmed Tuesday that she has new music on the way. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer said that she's been in the studio for a year and a half. And despite the fact that she's been making music for more than 30 years, the allure of recording new songs hasn't faded, she said.
MusicNME

Ian Brown shares six-minute film to accompany ‘Truth And Rights’ cover

Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year. The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.
Theater & DanceNME

Watch Elton John cover and dance along toBTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’

Elton John has shared his rendition of BTS’ latest single ‘Permission to Dance’, which also references the singer. The song, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, is the Korean group’s second English-language release of 2021 following May’s ‘Butter’. The iconic musician put his own spin on the song after the boyband’s leader RM posted a video of him lip-syncing to the song while tagging John.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Jake Bugg: I threw my ego in the bin years ago

Jake Bugg "threw his ego in the bin a few years" ago. The 'Lost' singer was asked about his old spat with Noel Gallagher, which is "water under the bridge” now, who said he was "heartbroken" when he found out Jake had worked with other writers on his songs.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Shawn Mendes releases new single 'Summer of Love'

Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, on Friday, released his highly anticipated single 'Summer of Love' with an accompanying music video. According to People magazine, the music video, directed by Matty Peacock, was shot in Majorca, Spain and follows the 'Treat You Better' singer as...
MusicSuperHeroHype

The Boys Gives A-Train His Own Single and Music Video

The Boys Gives A-Train His Own Single and Music Video. As anyone who watches The Boys could tell you, The Seven aren’t the real stars of the show. However, that’s not the way that Amazon Prime pushes this darker clone of the Justice League. These corporate superheroes are anything but heroic. Regardless, they are very marketable, both in the real world and in the world of the show.
Musicenergy941.com

Ed Sheeran Shares Clip Of Him Re-Recording Taylor Duet

Ed Sheeran shared a clip of him re-recording “Everything Has Changed” for Taylor Swift’s version of her 2012 “Red” album. Sheeran shared information regarding the preorder for Taylor’s latest re-recorded album and gave fans some good news, “There’s also a brand new song me and Taylor wrote the first day we met called ‘Run’ that’s out with the new version of the record, November 19th. Enjoy guys ! Was so fun reliving all of this x (sic)”
MusicNew Pittsburgh Courier

Music Sensation Joonie is his own No. 1 fan

Calvin Gary, better known as Joonie, calls his latest project his “third masterpiece.” Titled “Yellow Dust,” it reaches a broad fan base because of the diverse sound and attention to detail. (His other two albums are “Acoustic Love” and “No vacancy in our legacy.”) An avid fan of his own...
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran Announces New Single 'Shivers': 'I Bloody Love It'

Ed Sheeran is less than two months from releasing his upcoming album, =, and is hyping up the release of his next body of work by teasing the release of a brand new song. On Thursday (Sept. 2), the "Bad Habits" singer hopped on his social media pages to announce that his second single from = is titled "Shivers."
Theater & DancePosted by
Loudwire

Animals as Leaders’ New ‘Monomyth’ Music Video Is Interpretive Dance for Djent

Animals as Leaders have debuted a must-see music video for "Monomyth," their first new song in five years. This latest track from the progressive trio comes in tandem with the news that the group has resigned with label home Sumerian Records, who released the past two Animals as Leaders records — 2016's The Madness of Many and 2014's The Joy of Motion — which suggests that another record is imminent, though there is still no word on that front.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Ed Sheeran relished writing JLS' comeback single

Marvin Humes says Ed Sheeran relished the experience of writing JLS' comeback single. Ed Sheeran jumped at the chance to write JLS' comeback single. The 30-year-old pop star joined forces with the band for their comeback tune 'Eternal Love', and Marvin Humes has now revealed how he got involved with their long-awaited return.
MusicNME

Girls Aloud producer remembers Sarah Harding: “Indie bands loved her”

Producer Brian Higgins has remembered Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud, following the announcement of her death from breast cancer yesterday (September 5). Sarah Harding 1981-2021 – The rockstar of Girls Aloud who transcended pop’s confines. Higgins, founder of esteemed songwriting and production group Xenomania, produced Girls Aloud’s debut single ‘Sound...
MusicAceShowbiz

JLS Star Recalls Having 'Goosebumps' When Recording Ed Sheeran-Written Song

According to Oritse Williams, he had 'goosebumps' in the recording studio when completing the comeback tune which was penned by the 'Shape of You' hitmaker. AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran jumped at the chance to write JLS' comeback single. The 30-year-old pop star joined forces with the band for their comeback...
MusicPosted by
Page Six

Olivia Rodrigo once thought only white girls could be pop stars

Olivia Rodrigo knows the impact she has on fans of color, revealing in a new Q&A that she herself once believed only white girls could be recognized as true pop stars. When “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang asked the “Brutal” singer how her Filipino American background factors into how she approaches her career, she said it’s “something incredible to think about.”

