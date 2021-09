A British member of an Isis cell that was nicknamed “the Beatles” and was notorious for its brutal kidnapping and beheading of hostages, has pleaded guilty in an American court.Alexanda Kotey, 37, pleaded guilty to federal charges of hostage-taking resulting in death, conspiracy to commit murder against US citizens abroad, and conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.Reports said that family members of many of the victims killed by the cell of British jihadis – nicknamed “the Beatles” because of their accents – were in court to watch the proceedings in Alexandria, Virginia.“Alexanda Kotey, an avowed member of Isis,...