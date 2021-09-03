Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Destin Daniel Cretton wanted 'charismatic' hero

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Destin Daniel Cretton didn't want 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to feature a "broody, quiet" hero as he wanted the Master of Kung Fu to be charismatic. Director Destin Daniel Cretton didn't want 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to feature a "broody, quiet" hero.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Destin Daniel Cretton
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charisma#Asian#Entertainment Tonight#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComicBook

Jackie Chan Trends As Shang-Chi Fans Discuss Fight Sequence

Jackie Chan is trending after some footage of Shang-Chi’s bus fight sequence. Simu Liu is doing his best impersonation of the martial arts master in the upcoming Marvel movie. A lot of people are excited about what’s to come in the hero’s origin story. During the initial reactions to this Marvel film, a lot of pundits noted that the fight choreography is a cut above the other reproduction in the MCU. Well, that small clip could be a hint at what is coming in the larger movie. As for Chan, there’s no doubt that the bus fight is an homage, but no one does it like the Drunken Master himself. (The jacket stunt in particular feels like a riff on the extended scenes that made the beloved action star a box office legend.) It can be scary to see one of your favorite celebrities trending on Twitter, but it can be equally fulfilling to see their name attached to something as harmless as this fight choreography.
Movies/Film

Simu Liu Auditioned for ‘Shang-Chi’ By Pulling Off the ‘Black Widow’ Pose

From the early stages of its development, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was teased as a martial arts movie with superpowers. Based on the early buzz, the movie definitely delivers on its promise of intense action: it’s apparently so good that many are calling it the best action in the MCU so far. A lot of work went into making Shang-Chi’s action so authentic, and many are praising the film’s star, Simu Liu, for both his incredible character performance and his action movie skills. It turns out Liu is a man of many talents, allowing him to pull off a few of his own stunts in the movie.
Movies/Film

Did Kevin Feige See Simu Liu’s Famous ‘Shang-Chi’ Tweet?

Though Simu Liu had been around the business long before Marvel came knocking at his door, most fans likely weren’t familiar with the actor when he was first cast as the lead in the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As is usually the case in this age of social media, Liu’s Twitter account was quickly uncovered, and, to the delight of many, a fun surprise was laying in wait. Years ago, he’d tweeted about wanting to play Shang-Chi and then watched as his self-fancast came true!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel boss reveals whether he saw Simu Liu's tweet about Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is sure to make a huge star out of Simu Liu, the first Asian leading man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a role the actor has wanted for a while, most famously tweeting Marvel back in 2018 that he wanted to talk to them about the film, which the studio were looking to get off the ground at the time.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Shares Special Advice From Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler had some special advice for Destin Daniel Cretton before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. During the movie’s press conference, the director explained that the MCU creator helped alleviate some of his fears before getting things underway. Marvel Studios movies are some of the most hyped productions in Hollywood. That’s a ton of pressure and the Shang-Chi director was unsure if he was going to sign on. However, Coogler basically told him that he was going to be perfectly fine despite that self-criticism. Just produce the best movie possible and the rest would work itself out. Like the Black Panther director, Cretton actually worked in smaller productions. But, Marvel recognized his talent and wanted him to be the one to craft Shang-Chi’s origin story. It’s safe to say he’s done an admirable job if any of the early reactions are anything to go by.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Helped Shang-Chi’s Director Join The MCU

When Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters next month, it will officially mark a huge turning point in its director's career, Destin Daniel Cretton. The MCU movie is his first blockbuster outing and, with all the buzz surrounding it, there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders for it to succeed. If that sounds daunting, that’s because it is -- and it turns out Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler played a big role in helping Marvel’s newest director prepare for his biggest gig yet.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

First Shang-Chi Clip Sees Simu Liu’s Marvel Character Locked In Combat

While Black Widow rewound the clock last month to show what Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the next two entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film slate are centered on new characters. November will introduce the Eternals, and early next month, we’ll meet Shang-Chi. There’s just a few more weeks to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical release, the movie’s first clip has been released, and it sees Simu Liu’s Marvel character fighting in an especially dangerous environment.
Moviesepicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Reportedly Returning For Multiple MCU Projects

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to introduce a brand-new hero into the MCU, in the form of Simu Liu’s titular martial arts master. We’re expecting this to be just the beginning of Liu’s Marvel career, then, with sequels and crossovers and team-up projects no doubt coming his way. And it’s likely that another major player from Shang-Chi’s origins movie could have a future in the franchise, too.
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Jackie Chan Trends After New Shang-Chi Clip Goes Viral

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has hardly been shy when it comes to naming the movies, stars and genres that inspired his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Most of them are fairly obvious given that we’re talking about a fantastical marital arts actioner on an epic scale, but others come straight out of left field.
Moviesyoursun.com

The real star of 'Shang-Chi' is not who you think it is

Should I be delighted or depressed that a new Marvel superhero film will soon be introducing a lot of people to one of the greatest actors and last true movie stars of his generation?. Since “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” left me in a pretty good mood,...
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Teaser Reveals Interesting New Creature Attacking Death Dealer

We already know that Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings will feature some mystical creatures connected to the character's ancient myths. So far, we've seen a huge underwater dragon and a great lion that joins a battle. However, the latest teaser for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick may have revealed a new creature and this one goes up against Death Dealer.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Shang-Chi Review: A Satisfying Introduction To a New Corner of the MCU

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings skillfully introduces a new corner of the Marvel universe with minimal stumbles along the way. Summary: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. We are well over...
Moviesepicstream.com

New Shang-Chi Clip Pays Awesome Tribute to Jackie Chan

There is little doubt that cinema wouldn't be the same without Jackie Chan. The screen legend has single-handedly introduced a dynamic fighting choreography that became a trademark in all his action-comedy films. So it's no surprise that Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has paid tribute to the Asian superstar in a new clip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy