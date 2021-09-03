Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

BBC in talks for Vigil season 2

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC are already in talks for a second series of 'Vigil' - but there's no guarantee Suranne Jones will return. The BBC are already in talks for a second season of 'Vigil'. The broadcaster's new thriller - which is from the makers of 'Line of Duty' and 'Bodyguard' - was their most watched show over the bank holiday weekend, pulling in 5.6million viewers for the first episode on Sunday (29.08.21) and 5.4million on Monday (30.08.21) so they are keen to capitalise on its early popularity and commission further episodes.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suranne Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Line Of Duty#Sun#World Productions#Hms Vigil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
NFLtoofab.com

The Talk Adds Second Male Cohost for Season 12

His arrival comes after the departures of Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and, most recently, Elaine Welteroth. Akbar Gbajabiamila will join season 12 of "The Talk" full time starting September 13th. After losing two hosts back in August -- and Sharon Osbourne before that -- Gbajabiamila has filled one of their vacancies.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Love Island' Season 7 Finale Boasts Record Viewers for ITV2

“Love Island” scored a record 2.8 million viewers for ITV2 during the season finale on Monday night, which saw loved-up duo Millie Court and Liam Reardon take home the £50,000 cash prize along with requisite bragging rights. The numbers were 430,000 higher than the last season final, and beat the...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Meet the cast of addictive new BBC drama Vigil

We love nothing more than a crime drama, and BBC One's brand new thriller Vigil is one we can't wait to get stuck into. From the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, the new six-part series follows a police officer who is tasked with leading an investigation on both land and sea. As the official synopsis for the series reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death onboard the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services."
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Succession’ Star Rob Yang Joins BBC Spy Drama ‘The Capture’, Filming On Second Season Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Yang has landed a recurring role on the six-part second season of BBC spy drama series, The Capture, which is now underway in the UK. Starring Holliday Grainger as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, the second season of the Heyday-produced surveillance thriller will see Carey trying to navigate a Britain under siege from hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Yang will play the head of an internationally renowned Chinese tech company based in the UK. Grainger is returning alongside Ron Perlman, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Nigel Lindsay, Cavan Clerkin and Ginny Holder. As previously announced, new joiners include Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Indira Varma (Game Of Thrones) and Andy Nyman (Hanna). Writer is Ben Chanan; James Kent and Philippa Langdale are directing. NBC Universal is distributing. Yang’s credits include the recurring role of Lawrence Yee in hit HBO series Succession, the Showtime original series Rust starring Jeff Daniels, as well as recurring roles on the Netflix series Living With Yourself, the Fox series The Resident, and the FX series The Americans. He is repped by APA, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Call the Midwife confirms some sad news - and fans aren’t happy

Fans of Call the Midwife better hurry up and get binge-watching because we have been handed some very sad news about the show! Although the series airs on BBC, fans have been able to enjoy watching the first eight seasons on Netflix. But that is about to change. Unfortunately, it...
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Tearful Shannon Said She Was ‘Bullied’ On Love Island Reunion

Love Island’s Shannon Singh has hit back at Sunday night’s Love Island reunion show, saying she felt “humiliated” following her appearance on the catch-up programme. For those of you who missed it, the stars of this summer’s Love Island came back together with host Laura Whitmore to have a catch-up on where they were all now.
TV SeriesEmpire

Vigil Review

Zero attempts are made to distance Vigil from Jed Mercurio’s landmark crime drama Line Of Duty, a show that gripped a British audience of millions with its ensemble of corrupt coppers. The two shows share an undeniably similar set-up: a disastrous fatality in the series opener hints at the shady inner workings of an established, esteemed hierarchy of uniformed protectors. They even share a castmate: Martin Compston, one of only three actors to have featured in every episode of Line Of Duty's six-series lifespan. For Vigil to succeed then, it needs to not only live up to the expectation of being “Line of Duty underwater”, it needs to exceed it.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore Discusses Channel 4, #MeToo and Diversity at Wide-Ranging Edinburgh TV Festival Talk

The BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, tackled a number of subjects at the Edinburgh TV Festival including the potential privatization of Channel 4, doing more for freelancers to report harassment and bullying, and improving diversity. “I think it’s in the interests of every British creative to want public service...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Baptiste new tonight on BBC One? Is a season 3 coming?

Is Baptiste new tonight on BBC One? If you come into this article wondering about that, we’re happy to hand down an answer!. So where do we begin here? Well, it’s by giving over a generous dose of not-so-great news: There is no new installment coming to the network tonight. Not only that, but there are more episodes coming for the show period. Last week’s installment was the series finale, and there are no plans to revisit this character down the road.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

BBC's Vigil Is Inspired By A Chilling True Story

DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) investigates the death while the submarine remains on patrol so the nuclear deterrent is not broken. Though the story itself is fictional, there are elements of the show that have been inspired by real-life events. The opening scene of Vigil saw a Scottish fishing boat...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Alex Brooker: The Last Leg presenter reflects on disability in documentary airing on BBC Two

By now, Alex Brooker is a familiar name for many British TV viewers.The journalist and presenter is best known as one of the co-hosts of the hit Channel 4 panel series, The Last Leg.What started as a limited-run evening show tying into the 2012 Paralympics soon evolved into a regular fixture of Channel 4’s programme calendar. Alongside co-stars Adam Hills and Josh Widdicombe, Brooker would tackle topical material with a humorous spin.In an interview profile last year, Brooker was described by The Guardian’s Ammar Kalia as “one of the few disabled faces regularly seen on British TV”. The presenter...
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

Gordon Ramsay’s game show has future revealed by BBC after one series

Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance has been axed by the BBC after just one series. Premiering in February and running for nine episodes, this game show featured pairs of participants answering various questions in order to put alternately-sized stacks of golden bars on an unpredictable balance board – the more they managed to build up, the more cash they could take home.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Viewers say ‘awkward’ reunion episode has given them ‘the ick’

Love Island viewers have branded the show’s reunion episode of Aftersun “awkward” and “cringe”.Airing on Sunday (5 September) night, the episode saw the cast of series seven reunite in the UK to talk about their time in the villa and see which couples were still together.The contestants were shown meeting each other’s friends and families in VTs, as well as talking live in the studio about the series.It was presented by Laura Whitmore, but despite the reunion being highly anticipated, viewers joked that it left them with “the ick”.“This reunion is so awkward why is no one laughing at...
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker reveals her "two standout moments" of the show

Doctor Who's departing actress Jodie Whittaker has chosen "two standouts moments" from her time on the show. The first-ever female incumbent of the Time Lord character, Whittaker stepped into the TARDIS during 2017's Christmas special 'Twice Upon a Time', but will hand over the keys in approximately a year before a 14th Doctor emerges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy