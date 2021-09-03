Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Awkwafina is 'picky' with new roles

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwkwafina says she looks for "complexity of character" when choosing a role, as she admits she is fairly "picky". Awkwafina looks for "complexity of character" when choosing a role. The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star feels it is important that every character she takes on has "motive" behind them, as she...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Awkwafina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKULR8

Awkwafina feels 'honored' to work with Michelle Yeoh

Awkwafina admits it's an "honor" to work with Michelle Yeoh. The 33-year-old star previously worked alongside Michelle on the 2018 hit 'Crazy Rich Asians', and she's thrilled to have reunited with her to make 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. She shared: "In this movie, to work with...
Moviesdallassun.com

Awkwafina gives interesting insights about her Marvel role

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): Hollywood actor Awkwafina, who is generally known for her comical timing in films, recently shared some interesting insights regarding her character in the upcoming Marvel film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings', where she has played a different role. In the upcoming movie, proving...
Moviesreviewjournal.com

‘Shang-Chi’ star Awkwafina on action roles, the power of being seen

Nora Lum — a.k.a. Awkwafina — doesn’t mind playing crazy or rich on screen. Action heroine is another matter. The 33-year-old native of Queens learned a few things making Marvel’s new epic superhero film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” in theaters this weekend. “There is much to...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens:

What misadventures will Nora have in the second season of the Awkwafina is Nora from Queens TV show on Comedy Central? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Awkwafina is Nora from Queens is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens here.
MusicNME

Awkwafina says she’s not currently working on new music

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star Awkwafina has confirmed that she has no new music currently in the works. The actor and comedian, known also as Nora Lum, rose to fame via her online rapping career. Since then she has gone on to star in films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Lulu Wang’s award-winning indie drama The Farewell.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instargram Style: Awkwafina in Versace to Promote ''Shang-Chi''

Following her previous look, Awkwafina continued promoting ''Shang-Chi'' and her stylist Erica Cloud posted her new look on instagram. She rocked head to toe VERSACE which featured a RESORT 2022 printed button down shirt, a black mini skirt and black platform boots. This maybe nitpicking but I wish that she kept the logo belt and the shirt is a little too big.
NFLfemalefirst.co.uk

Olivia Munn: I struggle with perception versus reality

Hollywood star Olivia Munn admits to struggling with "perception versus reality". Olivia Munn struggles to deal with public perception. The 41-year-old actress has revealed she finds it hard to deal with people who have an inaccurate or unfair perception of her real-life self. She reflected: "What I have probably struggled...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

September Cover Star Awkwafina Takes the Cosmo Quiz

The September issue is, as you know, kind of a big deal. It’s the moment when magazines are their magazine-iest, all shiny and excited about the season ahead. Maybe that goes double for this particular September, after everything we’ve been through. So the task of finding the perfect cover star is a daunting one. The stakes! The pressure! But I have a confession: My job was so easy this time around. Because literally who could be better than Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, aka the woman who’s transforming herself and us along with her in the biggest and arguably most culturally significant blockbuster of the year? Her interview exposes a lot about how she thinks, and it made me curious about how she lives—hence this fun round of rapid-fire questions and her characteristically flawless answers. Enjoy this teaser, and read more (a lot more) right here.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Eric Reunites Quinn And Carter With His Blessing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) pretended to be asleep to avoid sleeping with his wife. There are a lot of theories circulating social media, everything from man problems to Eric only reconciling out of loneliness. However, clues were dropped during that episode. Eric knows that he’s already lost Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer).
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Why Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum’s Couple Style Rules

It was the summer romance we didn’t know we needed: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum sparked dating rumours last week when they were spotted on an intimate bike ride in New York City together. While the two actors have yet to admit that they’re a couple publicly, a handful of sightings together – filled with laughs, hugs, and PDA – very much alludes to them being an item. This weekend in Manhattan, this continued when they grabbed iced coffee together. And much like their newfound romance, their couple style proved to be both effortless and cool.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Cardi B Reveals Her Drugstore Toiletries All $20 And Under

Last week, Cardi B shared her response to Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Jake Gyllenhaal admitting they don’t shower daily. The Bronx-rapper tweeted:. “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy.”. She then asked her Twitter followers if they would shower at her place, and offered a peek...
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Rudest Celebrity Food Network Host Valerie Bertinelli Ever Met

Food Network personality and actress Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a person that's easy to relate to. She often shares useful cooking tips and recipes with her fans on her website in a bid to inspire them. "You might also find a conversation I've had with a familiar chef, a cool regional dish or product I stumbled upon and loved, cooking tips, lifestyle and personal care suggestions, or just a laugh or a story, the way you would turn to a trusted friend," she writes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy