Shang-Chi Breakdown & Easter Eggs: Mid-Credits & Post-Credits Explained | Marvel Canon Fodder

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Marvel movie from Marvel Studios is now in theaters: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces the newest MCU hero, Shang-Chi. The long lost son of Wenwu, the REAL Mandarin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi must face his dark past as the heir of the terrorists organization the Ten Rings while protecting a hidden village with ties to his family. Simu Liu and Awkwafina start in the Shang-Chi movie and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the newest film from Marvel Entertainment. So join us for Canon Fodder on IGN for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Ever since the Shang-Chi trailer, where we saw the Hulk villain Abomination fighting Wong from Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi is Marvel's latest foray into creating something new. Rockstars in the MCU like Shang-Chi. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we know that characters from the Avengers exist and in the Shang-Chi movie, Shang-Chi and Awkwafina have a conversation with Wong, Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner, basically making Shang-Chi an Avenger now. Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also pays off on a long-dangling plot thread: whatever happened to Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) and his version of The Mandarin? The MCU Shang-Chi answers all of these questions and more, all while playing Hotel California by the Eagles a bunch. Excelsior!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Awkwafina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Entertainment#Mcu#Avengers#Eagles
