Her View: We all need to pitch in for Pullman water’s sake
Pullman’s water table is sinking. This is not new news. Pullman’s population is growing rapidly and we are going to be hard-pressed to keep up the needed level of goods and services if we are going to thrive. It is long past time to give serious consideration to updating our capacity to provide these needs before it is too late. Pullman has long past the day when our water shot out of the ground from a natural artesian well located near the northwest corner of Kamiakin and Davis Way.dnews.com
