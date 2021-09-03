Her View: We all need to pitch in for Pullman water’s sake

A wildfire threatened dozens of residences in Colfax, claiming at least two homes and a shop. Fire officials said no one was hurt in the blaze. But it forced an untold number of the town’s residents to be displaced from their homes for more than one hour. It was one of several wildfires that erupted in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho Monday. Fed by high winds and dry vegetation, the blazes consumed structures in at least four communities, including Malden where it is estimated 80 percent of the homes were destroyed. … Efforts to secure an alternative water supply for the Palouse Basin should pick up steam in the coming months, after a local firm was hired to manage the process. The bistate Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee, composed of representatives from the main water users in the basin, recently selected Alta Science and Engineering of Moscow to lead the 18-month, $150,000 study. The goal is to identify one or two specific projects for augmenting existing water supplies within the region, to ensure it has adequate drinking water in the future.