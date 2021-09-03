Bears defeated in tough test
LEWISTON — Lewiston boys’ soccer player Teddy Kessler shot what ultimately would be the game-winner late in Thursday’s contest against Moscow at Walker Field. After battling in their own territory for an approximately five-minute stretch in the second half, the Bengals drove the ball onto the Bears’ side of the field with about 10 minutes left, and Peja Steele headed it to the penalty area, where Kessler booted it home to give the Bengals a 3-2 victory.dnews.com
