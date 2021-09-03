Barn blaze caused wildfire on Moscow Mountain

Investigators have determined the Idler Fire near Moscow Mountain originated in a barn on Idlers Rest Road.

An insurance investigator will follow up on witness statements suggesting the fire may have been sparked by a battery charger hooked to a boat inside the barn, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said Thursday. Nickerson could not say for certain if the battery charger is what ignited the fire.

According to a City of Moscow news release Thursday, the Moscow Rural Fire Department, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, and Latah County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the barn fire at 2:36 p.m. Monday.

The barn was on the east side of Idlers Rest Road about a half-mile southwest of the parking area for the Idlers Rest Nature Preserve.

Emergency responders reported heavy fire within the barn and spreading through the pasture surrounding the barn. First responding personnel began fire suppression efforts.

One home on West Twin Road was destroyed as the flames spread through pasture, fields and woodlands. The family living there escaped the flames safely. Firefighters were able to protect many other structures, the news release said.

The 116-acre fire was 67-percent contained as of Thursday morning, as cooler overnight temperatures persisted and overnight fire “behavior” was minimal, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

Crews Thursday were expected to reinforce and secure containment lines and continue mop-up operations. The number of people involved in the fire effort is 80, down from the 95 reported on Wednesday.

Idaho Department of Lands has assumed command of the fire ground, and work continues in the areas impacted by the fire. Crews are expected to have the area cleared and all potential flare ups extinguished by Saturday.

Thursday evening, fire managers were expected to employ an unmanned aerial system with infrared cameras over the entirety of the fire to map heat signatures. The data from cameras will be used to focus firefighter efforts to areas of most concern, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The public is being asked to use extreme caution when driving in the area as fire equipment and personnel will be on the roads.

An incident command post has been set up at the Latah County Fairgrounds.