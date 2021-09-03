Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moscow, ID

Barn blaze caused wildfire on Moscow Mountain

By Staff report
Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Investigators have determined the Idler Fire near Moscow Mountain originated in a barn on Idlers Rest Road.

An insurance investigator will follow up on witness statements suggesting the fire may have been sparked by a battery charger hooked to a boat inside the barn, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said Thursday. Nickerson could not say for certain if the battery charger is what ignited the fire.

According to a City of Moscow news release Thursday, the Moscow Rural Fire Department, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, and Latah County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the barn fire at 2:36 p.m. Monday.

The barn was on the east side of Idlers Rest Road about a half-mile southwest of the parking area for the Idlers Rest Nature Preserve.

Emergency responders reported heavy fire within the barn and spreading through the pasture surrounding the barn. First responding personnel began fire suppression efforts.

One home on West Twin Road was destroyed as the flames spread through pasture, fields and woodlands. The family living there escaped the flames safely. Firefighters were able to protect many other structures, the news release said.

The 116-acre fire was 67-percent contained as of Thursday morning, as cooler overnight temperatures persisted and overnight fire “behavior” was minimal, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

Crews Thursday were expected to reinforce and secure containment lines and continue mop-up operations. The number of people involved in the fire effort is 80, down from the 95 reported on Wednesday.

Idaho Department of Lands has assumed command of the fire ground, and work continues in the areas impacted by the fire. Crews are expected to have the area cleared and all potential flare ups extinguished by Saturday.

Thursday evening, fire managers were expected to employ an unmanned aerial system with infrared cameras over the entirety of the fire to map heat signatures. The data from cameras will be used to focus firefighter efforts to areas of most concern, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The public is being asked to use extreme caution when driving in the area as fire equipment and personnel will be on the roads.

An incident command post has been set up at the Latah County Fairgrounds.

Comments / 0

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
579
Followers
78
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Latah County, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Moscow, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Barn Fire#Wildfire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy