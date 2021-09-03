Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherwood, OR

Peace Day booth set for Sherwood Saturday Market

By No author
Posted by 
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6maV_0blPbLSy00 The Sherwood Rotary Club is sponsoring the booth promoting conflict resolution and world peace.

The Sherwood Rotary Club invites everyone in the community to visit their Peace Day booth at the Sherwood Saturday Market in Cannery Square on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In keeping with Rotary's mission to promote conflict resolution and world peace, Sherwood Rotarians will be offering a number of activities that day to engage families in recognizing International Peace Day which is celebrated in countries around the globe, according to a Sherwood Rotary Club news release.

The event began in 1981 with a United Nations resolution, and ceremonies have continued to expand each year since then.

The Sept. 18 event will offer a peace-themed craft project, free take-home items and information on Rotary's global efforts to promote peace.  Other peace-related activities will be available at stations on the library lawn.

At 10 a.m., Rotarians will lead a Peace Walk, visiting Peace Poles that have been planted by the Sherwood Rotary at several downtown locations.  Each pole displays the message "May Peace Prevail on Earth" in four different languages.

In addition to Peace initiatives, Sherwood Rotary members have been engaged in several community and international projects and partnerships. These have included Hope Diner meals at St. Francis Church, Peace Village Summer Camp, Sherwood Library Social Justice programs, Faith in Action senior assistance, road clean ups, high school scholarships, youth leadership programs, Habitat for Humanity, Friends of the Sherwood Senior Center, inbound and outbound Youth Exchanges, improvements to a sister city in La Plata Colombia, polio eradication, and grants to local non profits. Rotary's annual fundraiser has been a bare root tree sale usually held in the Spring.

For more information on Sherwood Rotary's International Peace Day event, contact the Rotary at peace@sherwoodrotary.org.

To learn more about Rotary programs, membership and activities, visit sherwoodrotary.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
12
Followers
285
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherwood, OR
Local
Oregon Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Peace#Youth Leadership#Peace Walk#The Sherwood Rotary Club#United Nations#Rotarians#Hope Diner#St Francis Church#Youth Exchanges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood's Robin Hood Festival canceled

COVID-19 concerns dash festival plans for second year in a row; hopes are to hold the Holiday Festival on Dec. 4. For the second year in a row, Sherwood's Robin Hood Festival has been canceled. The announcement was made Thursday evening by the Robin Hood Festival Association. "After several weeks of monitoring the dire COVID-19 situation around our state, the Sherwood Robin Hood Festival Association Board has decided to cancel the 2021 Sherwood Robin Hood Festival," Ron Groeger Jr. wrote in a press release. "It is with heavy heart that we have had to cancel the festival but thinking...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Your Sherwood YMCA is here to help you learn to swim

This fall, the YMCA returns to swimming safety programs this fall including the Learn-to-Swim levels,When it comes to swimming and water safety, the YMCA is known as America's Swim Instructor. The YMCA has been a pioneer in swim lessons for over 100 years! We consider it our priority to prevent drowning and improve community health by cultivating physical, cognitive, and social-emotional well-being through swimming. Each year in the U.S., more than 3,600 people die as a result of drowning — 10 per day nationwide. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children under age 5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy