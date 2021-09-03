Peace Day booth set for Sherwood Saturday Market

The Sherwood Rotary Club is sponsoring the booth promoting conflict resolution and world peace.

The Sherwood Rotary Club invites everyone in the community to visit their Peace Day booth at the Sherwood Saturday Market in Cannery Square on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In keeping with Rotary's mission to promote conflict resolution and world peace, Sherwood Rotarians will be offering a number of activities that day to engage families in recognizing International Peace Day which is celebrated in countries around the globe, according to a Sherwood Rotary Club news release.

The event began in 1981 with a United Nations resolution, and ceremonies have continued to expand each year since then.

The Sept. 18 event will offer a peace-themed craft project, free take-home items and information on Rotary's global efforts to promote peace. Other peace-related activities will be available at stations on the library lawn.

At 10 a.m., Rotarians will lead a Peace Walk, visiting Peace Poles that have been planted by the Sherwood Rotary at several downtown locations. Each pole displays the message "May Peace Prevail on Earth" in four different languages.

In addition to Peace initiatives, Sherwood Rotary members have been engaged in several community and international projects and partnerships. These have included Hope Diner meals at St. Francis Church, Peace Village Summer Camp, Sherwood Library Social Justice programs, Faith in Action senior assistance, road clean ups, high school scholarships, youth leadership programs, Habitat for Humanity, Friends of the Sherwood Senior Center, inbound and outbound Youth Exchanges, improvements to a sister city in La Plata Colombia, polio eradication, and grants to local non profits. Rotary's annual fundraiser has been a bare root tree sale usually held in the Spring.

For more information on Sherwood Rotary's International Peace Day event, contact the Rotary at peace@sherwoodrotary.org.

To learn more about Rotary programs, membership and activities, visit sherwoodrotary.org.