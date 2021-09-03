Cancel
New York City, NY

‘We Need to Act': Biden Approves NY, NJ Emergency Declarations for Ida Cleanup

By NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remnants of Hurricane Ida turned major highways into streams, flooded subways and streets and triggered states of emergency in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut; at least 41 people have died locally. 13 of the deaths were in NYC, including a 2-year-old boy, and another 3 were in Westchester...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

