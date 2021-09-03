Cancel
Pilot Rock, OR

Local roundup: Rockets open season with 46-6 win over Cove

By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePILOT ROCK — Austin Ford caught three touchdown passes, and returned a punt for another score, as Pilot Rock opened its season with a 46-6 nonleague win over Cove. “The first half was rough,” Rockets coach Mike Baleztena said. “We were jumping the gun, we were holding, we weren’t running the routes right. Toward the middle of the second quarter, and in the third, the jitters were gone and they were more confident.”

