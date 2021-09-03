Cancel
Australian Shares Finish the Week 0.4% Higher

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 37.2 points or 0.5% on Friday, halting two consecutive sessions of decline and lifting 0.43% for the week as investors proved optimistic after fresh record closes on Wall Street in the previous session, while rising energy and mining stocks also stoked appetite. In coronavirus...

Daniel Andrews
New Zealand
China
Australia
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy in September

The TSX Composite index is in a strong show this year after a 19.4% year-to-date (YTD) gain places it in second place among North America’s best-performing equity indices in 2021. The S&P 500 maintains a narrow lead with a 20.7% YTD gain, while third-place-ranked NASDAQ Composite’s 19.2% threatens to overtake the TSX any day. As markets continue to print record highs, opportunities for finding undervalued cheap bargains are much slimmer than they were in January.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down Ahead of Chinese Trade Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning, with investors awaiting the latest Chinese trade data and Japanese shares continuing their rally. China’s Shanghai Composite edged down 0.11% by 9:33 PM ET (1:45 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component was steady at 14,565.60. Investors await trade data, including imports, exports and the trade balance, due later in the day. Further data, including the consumer and producer price indexes, will be released on Thursday.
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Real Estate , IT and Consumer Durables sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 0.31% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 0.29%.
Stocksinvesting.com

Will Upward Moving Averages Push Prices Higher?

With this month’s newsletter, I feel that we only need to look at one chart to get a good feel for the current stock market environment. I believe that for most of 2021 the market has been in a stealth correction. This may surprise you given that major indexes have advanced higher. But those indexes are capitalization-weighted and the largest stocks have an outsized weighting on performance.
Stocksinvesting.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.64%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Media & Publishing, Multi Investment and Financial Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share added 0.64% to hit a new 5-year high. The best performers of...
Stocksinvesting.com

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.80%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Foods & Drugs, Gas & Water and General Financial sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.80%, while the SBF 120 index climbed 0.73%. The best performers of the...
ASX 200 Slips In Early Trade

ASX 200 Slips In Early Trade

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 moved 20.80 points or 0.28% lower to 7,507.70 in early trade on Tuesday, following slight gains of 0.07% in the previous session as heavyweight miners slipped on weaker iron ore prices, while market participants looked ahead to the Reserve bank of Australia’s interest rate decision due later in the session.
AMP Ltd (AMP)

AMP Ltd (AMP)

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.84%. Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the IT, Gold and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX... Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200...
Businessinvesting.com

Australian Dollar Holds as China Hurtles Into Hard Landing

German factory orders in July were firmer than expected at +3.4%m/m (vs. est. -0.7%), on the back of a large rise in non-Eurozone orders of +15.7%m/m (this had been weak in early Q2), while domestic orders fell 2.5%m/m and Eurozone export orders fell -4.1%m/m. Event Outlook. Australia: Interest in the...
WorldNBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Trade Higher; China's Trade Data for August Ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a higher start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese August trade data, as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago...
Worldinvesting.com

China’s Iron Ore Imports Hit Record in Boost to Australia

(Bloomberg) -- The value of China’s iron ore imports hit new heights in August even as policymakers try to cut steel production and calm commodity prices, likely boosting Australia’s exports despite the tensions between the two nations. China imported Iron ore worth a record $20 billion in August, according to...
Businessinvesting.com

Chinese August Trade Data Records Surprise Growth, Boosts Economic Recovery

Investing.com – China’s trade data for August was surprisingly better than expected, with solid global demand counteracting the impact from the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak and supply chain bottlenecks. The country’s economic recovery from COVID-19 was halted due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases involving the Delta strain. High...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Australian dollar falls as RBA delivers tapering with dovish twist

SYDNEY (Sept 7): The Australian dollar fell on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck to plans to taper its bond buying but extended the length of the programme as the economy struggles with coronavirus lockdowns. The currency was 0.27% lower at $0.7419 at 06:21 GMT, reversing earlier gains...
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Brace for RBA, Chinese Data

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Covid, Japan, COT - Talking Points. Australian Dollar prepares for Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision. Covid cases hit record high in Australia as NSW drive bulk of infections. AUD/USD at multi-month highs but prices may be ripe for a pullback. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia Pacific...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index...
StocksBenzinga

Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Higher Today?

Bloomberg reporter tweeted that the China government wants to take DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) under state control. China's Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) counterpart, which recently had to forego its U.K. ambitions, has freshly attracted the government's ire for its ride-hailing business anomalies. Price Action: DIDI shares traded higher by...
Stocksfxempire.com

Nasdaq Ekes Out Record Finish as Wall St Ends Higher

The energy sector rose, reversing most of the losses suffered during the first three days of the week. Thursday’s performance was fueled by U.S. crude prices jumping 2% on a sharp decline in U.S. inventories and a weaker dollar. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp were among...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures climb 2%, with U.S. prices at highest finish in a month

Oil futures settled higher Thursday, with U.S. prices marking their highest in about a month. With the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies "now ticked off the list, traders are waiting for the next impetus to change expectations for the short-term recovery path of demand and supply," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. The U.S. oil industry is "rushing to restore operations following Hurricane Ida," he said. Meanwhile, "the next price signal could come from the demand side, as the world continues to grapple with the COVID variants." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose $1.40, or 2%, to settle at $69.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Aug. 3, FactSet data show.

