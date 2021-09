Almost a month ago, Motorola launched its Edge 20 series globally, and recently, the company launched Edge 20 Lite (as Edge 20 Fusion) and Edge 20 in the Indian market. Now, the company has launched the Edge 20 in North America with some changes in the spec sheet. Moreover, the phone in North America is simply called the Motorola Edge 2021. Priced at $699 for the North American market, the phone offers the same performance as the Edge 20 but doesn’t offer the same 10-bit OLED and a 3X Telephoto lens. Instead, you get an LCD and a depth sensor. An upgrade over the Edge 20 includes a bigger battery.