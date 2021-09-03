UCF RB Isaiah Bowser makes the most of his opportunities in debut with Knights

UCF running back Isaiah Bowser (top) lunges over defenders for the winning touchdown during the Boise State at UCF college football game at Bounce House stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. UCF won the game 36-31. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

UCF tailback Isaiah Bowser did yeoman’s work in his first game as a Knight, rushing for a career-high 172 yards on 33 carries in helping lead his team to a come-from-behind 36-31 win over Boise State at the Bounce House on Thursday night.

The 225-pound Bowser was an intimidating force out of the backfield, slamming his way past the defensive front of Boise State. His carries were the most by a UCF running back in a single game since Brynn Harvey’s 35 against Houston on Nov. 14, 2009.

“It just worked that way,” coach Gus Malzahn, in his first season at UCF, said of Bowser’s workload. “We spread out and were trying to press the ball down the field and we hurt them on a couple of deep ones and then they started going two safeties and we just felt like we need to run the football.”

That didn’t come as a major surprise to Bowser.

“I knew I was going to have a decent workload going into the game and get a majority of the reps,” he said. “I didn’t know if we’re going to run the ball a lot or pass the ball a lot, but I’m happy with the win.”

Bowser had more than 100 yards rushing for the first time since Nov. 24, 2018, when he accounted for a career-high 166 for Northwestern.

The senior’s role increased with the departure of Bentavious Thompson and the season-ending injury to R.J. Harvey, who blew out his ACL in a noncontact drill during fall camp. He quickly became the most experienced tailback on the roster.

“Stud. That dude can run downhill,” said junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who finished second on the team with a career-high 64 rushing yards. “He’s not your typical big back either ... Great game from him. He’s a real deal.”

Gabriel wasn’t the only teammate showering him with praise.

“Bowser reminds me of the turtle in Mario Kart,” redshirt sophomore receiver Jaylon Robinson joked after the win. “He’s a big dude. I love him and I’m glad to have him on my team.”

It was a return to form for the Ohio product, who was the top rusher at Northwestern in 2018 before injuries slowed him in 2019 and 2020. Bowser fell out of the starting lineup last season and transferred after getting his degree.

“I have battled a lot of adversity the past couple of years with injuries,” Bowser said. “I always want to come back stronger and better. I thought it was a great opportunity after graduating to transfer to a great school like this and I’m just blessed to be here.”

The majority of Bowser’s production came in the second half as Boise State’s defense began to falter. Twenty-six of his carries and 109 yards came after halftime.

He capped the night with an eight-yard touchdown run for the go-ahead score with 4:16 left in the game.

“The line was really getting after those guys in the second half,” Bowser said. “They did a great job the whole game, especially the second half. They got a little tired at the end.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .