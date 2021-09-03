Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

UCF RB Isaiah Bowser makes the most of his opportunities in debut with Knights

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gtayz_0blPZkKl00
UCF running back Isaiah Bowser (top) lunges over defenders for the winning touchdown during the Boise State at UCF college football game at Bounce House stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. UCF won the game 36-31. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

UCF tailback Isaiah Bowser did yeoman’s work in his first game as a Knight, rushing for a career-high 172 yards on 33 carries in helping lead his team to a come-from-behind 36-31 win over Boise State at the Bounce House on Thursday night.

The 225-pound Bowser was an intimidating force out of the backfield, slamming his way past the defensive front of Boise State. His carries were the most by a UCF running back in a single game since Brynn Harvey’s 35 against Houston on Nov. 14, 2009.

“It just worked that way,” coach Gus Malzahn, in his first season at UCF, said of Bowser’s workload. “We spread out and were trying to press the ball down the field and we hurt them on a couple of deep ones and then they started going two safeties and we just felt like we need to run the football.”

That didn’t come as a major surprise to Bowser.

“I knew I was going to have a decent workload going into the game and get a majority of the reps,” he said. “I didn’t know if we’re going to run the ball a lot or pass the ball a lot, but I’m happy with the win.”

Bowser had more than 100 yards rushing for the first time since Nov. 24, 2018, when he accounted for a career-high 166 for Northwestern.

The senior’s role increased with the departure of Bentavious Thompson and the season-ending injury to R.J. Harvey, who blew out his ACL in a noncontact drill during fall camp. He quickly became the most experienced tailback on the roster.

“Stud. That dude can run downhill,” said junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who finished second on the team with a career-high 64 rushing yards. “He’s not your typical big back either ... Great game from him. He’s a real deal.”

Gabriel wasn’t the only teammate showering him with praise.

“Bowser reminds me of the turtle in Mario Kart,” redshirt sophomore receiver Jaylon Robinson joked after the win. “He’s a big dude. I love him and I’m glad to have him on my team.”

It was a return to form for the Ohio product, who was the top rusher at Northwestern in 2018 before injuries slowed him in 2019 and 2020. Bowser fell out of the starting lineup last season and transferred after getting his degree.

“I have battled a lot of adversity the past couple of years with injuries,” Bowser said. “I always want to come back stronger and better. I thought it was a great opportunity after graduating to transfer to a great school like this and I’m just blessed to be here.”

The majority of Bowser’s production came in the second half as Boise State’s defense began to falter. Twenty-six of his carries and 109 yards came after halftime.

He capped the night with an eight-yard touchdown run for the go-ahead score with 4:16 left in the game.

“The line was really getting after those guys in the second half,” Bowser said. “They did a great job the whole game, especially the second half. They got a little tired at the end.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#American Football#Ucf#Knights#Northwestern#Acl#Boise State#Orlandosentinel Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Mistakes are normal but need correction

Two turnovers, multiple missed tackles, three sacks allowed, seven penalties for 50 yards .... and the list goes on. Although UCF finished on top 36-31 against Boise State, the performance was far from perfect. UCF coach Gus Malzahn said these types of mistakes are normal, especially for the first game of the season. “Our guys played extremely hard which was very encouraging but we got to ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

FSU’s quarterback situation remains fluid with Jordan Travis, McKenzie Milton

Three things we learned during FSU’s 41-38 overtime loss to No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday night: 1. The quarterback competition remains fluid for the Seminoles. Jordan Travis earned the starting nod over McKenzie Milton and the redshirt sophomore’s performance was uneven too say the least. After starting 2-for-5 for nine yards, Travis led the Seminoles on back-to-back scoring drives capped off ...
Alabama StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Alabama’s Bryce Young makes Heisman case, ACC faces long road among 10 things we learned in Week 1 of college football season

Here are 10 things we learned from Week 1 of the college football season: 1. Alabama’s Bryce Young makes early case for Heisman: It’s only one game but the sophomore quarterback looked impressive in his first career start for Alabama, passing for 354 yards and four touchdowns in helping lead his team to a rout of No. 14 Miami. Young guided the Crimson Tide to scoring drives on seven of their ...
College SportsPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Buzz for Gators’ backup Anthony Richardson not lost on Dan Mullen as he weighs UF’s QB situation

Based on the cheers Saturday night at the Swamp and subsequent buzz around Gator Nation, Florida fans are ready for Anthony Richardson to be the Gators’ quarterback. Coach Dan Mullen’s decision will hinge on whether Richardson is ready. The redshirt freshman’s scintillating showing off the bench to open the season against FAU eclipsed Emory Jones’ long-awaited debut as the team’s starter. ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride withdraw bid for NWSL championship, to be hosted in Portland

The Orlando Pride submitted a bid for the NWSL Championship match but ultimately withdrew from the process, according to a club source. The club “briefly” bid against the Portland Thorns and Racing Louisville to host the championship game, which is scheduled for Nov. 20. Louisville also withdrew from the process according to a report from The Athletic, leaving Portland as only selection to host. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy