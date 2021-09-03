Cancel
Health

Healthiest Employers, Small Company (2-99 Employees) Category

By Janet Jones Kendall
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
“The number-one goal has always been to educate our team and clients on the things that matter most and that’s staying healthy,” said Austin Cohen, founder of Corrective Chiropractic. “This pandemic affected a lot of people, but a common thread was outside of age, there was a trend of unhealthier people getting more sick or people with poor cardiovascular health.” Cohen’s goal for his company has led to Corrective Chiropractic ranking No. 1 Healthiest Employer in the Small Company (2-99 Employees) category this year. Last year, the company was ranked second.

www.bizjournals.com

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta
#Corrective Chiropractic#The Small Company
