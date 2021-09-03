Healthiest Employers, Small Company (2-99 Employees) Category
“The number-one goal has always been to educate our team and clients on the things that matter most and that’s staying healthy,” said Austin Cohen, founder of Corrective Chiropractic. “This pandemic affected a lot of people, but a common thread was outside of age, there was a trend of unhealthier people getting more sick or people with poor cardiovascular health.” Cohen’s goal for his company has led to Corrective Chiropractic ranking No. 1 Healthiest Employer in the Small Company (2-99 Employees) category this year. Last year, the company was ranked second.www.bizjournals.com
