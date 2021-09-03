Healthiest Employers, Small Company (2-99 Employees) Category

These last 18 months constitute a watershed. On one side, history’s tributaries run in one direction; on the other, toward something new. Years from now, we will refer to these periods as the B.C. and P.C. eras: before coronavirus, and post. With thousands still dying daily—the vast majority in the Global South—and billions more awaiting a vaccine, this crisis remains far from over. And yet, in many parts of the world, a transformation is underway—and it is proving to be especially profound in the way our workplaces promote equity and justice.