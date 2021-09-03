ACRES Capital, GSP Continue Secondary Market Investment Trend
HENDERSON, NV—ACRES Capital Corp., a commercial real estate middle-market lender, and George Smith Partners, a national provider of capital market services to the commercial real estate industry, have partnered to provide a $37.5 million loan to fund the construction of The Watermark a mixed-use multifamily property featuring luxury rental units, retail and office space located in downtown Henderson, NV a suburb of Las Vegas.www.globest.com
Comments / 0