First Virginia Redistricting Map Drafts Leave Some Lawmakers Unhappy

WBOC
 4 days ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission got down to the nitty-gritty of drawing maps at its meeting Thursday. And some legislators on the commission weren’t pleased with the first drafts they reviewed. Commission member George Barker, a Fairfax County Democrat, found himself drawn out of his district in both draft maps reviewed by the commission. Tuesday's meeting was the first look at new map proposals, but it only included northern Virginia.

