Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, promoted three executives to new leadership roles in the company. The steelmaker, one of the largest employers in Northwest Indiana, named Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Clifford T. Smith, who's been with the company since 2003 and has progressed through various senior management positions, to EVP and president of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel. In his new role, he'll continue to lead operations and commercial for all business segments, including steelmaking and tubular components.