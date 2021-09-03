NAIOP’s I.CON West: Even a Hot Market Presents Challenges

The leading real estate company in the Mid-Hudson Valley market area for 29 consecutive years has been acquired by HomeServices of America, a Berskire Hathaway affiliate. Serving Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Columbia, Putnam and Westchester counties with more than 400 agents in 13 offices, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties will now be part of HomeServices of America. With the transaction, the company will now have nearly 47,000 real estate professionals in 920 offices across 32 states. The acquisition will add to the already 46,650 real estate professionals operating in more than 920 offices across 32 states. In 2020, HomeServices of America associates facilitated $152.2 billion in residential real estate sales and more than 346,000 transactions.