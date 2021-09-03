Cancel
NAIOP’s I.CON West: Even a Hot Market Presents Challenges

By Kathryn Hamilton
GlobeSt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, CA—Industrial real estate leaders who converged from across North America at NAIOP’s I.CON West and agreed that the market is at a high point rarely seen, but that seemingly unending demand for warehouse space creates a new set of challenges. One of those is finding enough land to...

