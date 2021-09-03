Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Online Reviews Are One Key Trend to Attract New Apartment Residents

By Paul Bergeron
GlobeSt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO–The apartment industry is finding success with taking new routes to get in front of prospective renters and during these high-driving times to fill vacancies. Lisa Trosien, ApartmentExpert; and Kate Good, Hunington ; shared best practices about what they see is working today during their “Apartment All Stars” session Thursday at National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize Conference in Chicago.

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Reviews#Alm#Discounts#Renters#Apartmentexpert#Apartmentalize Conference#Alm#Access#Globest Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Housing market still busy after pandemic changes

Housing continues to be in demand locally, creating a market that is changing to adjust to new realities. Statistics show only a slight drop in average home sale prices in Missouri from June to July. According to statistics released by Missouri Realtors, the average price for a residential home statewide in July was $272,774, a 0.4% drop compared to June.
Bucks County, PAtimespub.com

Spotlight: Exceed Realty

Exceed Realty is a locally owned and operated Real Estate company in the Southampton area of Bucks County. We are a full-service brokerage run by highly experienced agents with a goal to go beyond other companies and to exceed in delivering top-level service and value to our clients. At Exceed...
Real Estatemckissock.com

Communication Tips for Real Estate Can Mean a Smoother Transaction

Maintaining good communication with all parties involved in a real estate transaction makes closings smoother and faster. As an agent, you must act somewhat like a symphony conductor—coordinating the different players to achieve a successful transaction. It begins with the listing agent’s communication skills and accessibility to the seller. If...
AdvocacyGlobeSt.com

Green Leases Begin to Move into the Mainstream

The acceleration of ESG programs is penetrating the commercial real estate industry, and it is fueling an increase in green leases. In the 2021 Sustainability report from RICS, 40% of respondents have noted an increase in green lease adoption. A green lease is an agreement between the landlord and the...
CarsGlobeSt.com

Apartmentalize Conference: Are Self-Guided Tours a Fad?

CHICAGO—Apartment operators’ ability to continue to push rents higher in today’s – or any day’s economic environment lately does not cease to amaze many industry observers. Spikes are continuing, particularly among the urban, professional set of those young and old. Increasing demand and limited supply are reasons, yes, but apartment...
Chicago, ILGlobeSt.com

A Closer Look at Apartment Resident Touchpoints Since the Pandemic

CHICAGO—Priorities on how operators create and respond to touchpoints with renters and prospects have been shifting since the pandemic. New technology has unlocked opportunities to connect in different ways and to generate data to help with decision-making. Strategies for such were discussed by Steve Hallsey, Managing Director, Wood Partners; and...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

NAIOP’s I.CON West: Even a Hot Market Presents Challenges

LONG BEACH, CA—Industrial real estate leaders who converged from across North America at NAIOP’s I.CON West and agreed that the market is at a high point rarely seen, but that seemingly unending demand for warehouse space creates a new set of challenges. One of those is finding enough land to...
Henderson, NVGlobeSt.com

ACRES Capital, GSP Continue Secondary Market Investment Trend

HENDERSON, NV—ACRES Capital Corp., a commercial real estate middle-market lender, and George Smith Partners, a national provider of capital market services to the commercial real estate industry, have partnered to provide a $37.5 million loan to fund the construction of The Watermark a mixed-use multifamily property featuring luxury rental units, retail and office space located in downtown Henderson, NV a suburb of Las Vegas.
Huntsville, ALGlobeSt.com

Large Office Portfolio Gets $51M Recap

HUNTSVILLE, AL—Berkadia has secured a $51-million loan to refinance a 670,890-square-foot office/flex portfolio in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville, AL– the second-largest research park in the United States. The three-property portfolio consists of Perimeter Center (two mid-rise office buildings); Progress Center (five single-story office/flex buildings); and 110 Wynn (two single-story office/flex buildings).
Chicago, ILGlobeSt.com

Data Plays Versatile Role for Apartment Operators

CHICAGO—While raw data is primarily based on the past, what apartment operators do with those data in the future is what is now proving critical. Leading apartment executives discussed data’s emergence in decision-making and how it can steer property transactions and even convert leases during a session on Tuesday at National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize Conference in Chicago.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

How Apartment Leasing Teams Can Adjust to the ‘Post-Vax’ Renter

CHICAGO—Trends and behavioral adjustments are being formed by the “post-Vax” renter. Apartment leasing teams need to be wary of this and adjust their tactics. That’s especially true given that lead generation is up 110 percent since the pandemic. Want to continue reading?. Become a Free ALM Digital Reader. Once you...
Los Angeles, CAGlobeSt.com

Garden Style Norwalk, CA Property Fetches $81M

LOS ANGELES—JLL Capital Markets recently closed the $81 million sale of Solterra at Civic Center, a 192-unit, garden-style, value-add multi-housing community in Norwalk, CA. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the owner, RedHill Realty Investors, Shelter Asset Management and Tokyu Land Corp. A private company acquired the property. Solterra...
House RentGlobeSt.com

How Lenders Are Underwriting Post-Pandemic Apartment Deals

The pandemic may not totally be in the rearview mirror, but the economy is already starting down the path toward recovery. As lenders start to examine apartment deals in the early days of the post-pandemic era, there are still a handful of uncertainties informing the underwriting process. Rent collections are at the top of that list, and that picture isn’t as bad as some feared, Alex Cohen, CEO of Liberty SBF, tells GlobeSt.com.
Huntsville, ALGlobeSt.com

FL-Based RAS Realty Closes on $65M Sale of Alabama Rental Community

HUNTSVILLE, AL—RAS Realty Partners a full-service real estate investment, development and management firm based in Boca Raton, FL, has sold The Moderne at Providence, a 300-unit luxury rental community at 30 Gates Mill Street NW in Huntsville, AL, to The Sterling Group for $64.75 million. The property was originally purchased...
Chicago, ILGlobeSt.com

Apartment Management Professionals Discuss Inside Ways to Drive Ancillary Income

CHICAGO—The risk of “leaving money on the table” is forcing operators to think twice and use creativity to uncover new channels to boost revenue. Tactics on how to charge resident fees and to build services into the rent were among the ways panelists discussed how to improve the bottom line during a session Tuesday at National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize Conference in Chicago.
RetailGlobeSt.com

Say Good-Bye to the Old Standard of Retail Tenants

Landlords are once again rethinking retail tenant strategy. Following the pandemic, daily needs tenants are not as in-demand as they once were. Instead, landlords are focused more on signing leases with experiential retailers. “Before the pandemic, landlords wanted a grocery store or another store with a large lease that would...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

CRE Has to Move Through the Stages of Data Says Cherre Cofounder

When it comes to looking at real estate data, LD Salmanson, co-founder of real estate data firm Cherre, points to Gartner’s four stages of analytics maturity: descriptive (what happened), diagnostic (why things happened), predictive (what will happen), and prescriptive (making things happen). The good news is there’s plenty of room...
Washington, DCGlobeSt.com

Zurich Alternative Sheds $80M Infill DC Area Community

WASHINGTON, DC—Zurich Alternative Asset Management closes on the sale of Siena Park, a 188-unit, core, infill multi-housing community with 33,602 square feet of retail and 17,373 square feet of office space in Arlington, VA. The sale price was $80.1 million. The JLL Capital Markets investment advisory team representing the seller...
Houston, TXGlobeSt.com

Bellrock Real Estate Partners Acquires Houston Multifamily

HOUSTON, TX – Bellrock Real Estate Partners has secured a $64.7 million mortgage loan to acquire a 375-unit residential community in Houston, TX. A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors closed on the loan to facilitate the acquisition. Newmark’s Hank Glasgow and Braden Harmon arranged the loan on behalf of Bellrock Real Estate Partners. The floating rate loan has a three-year initial term, which can be extended up to an additional two years.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Archer Uses Data Sets to Expand into Underwriting Tools

Real estate investment firm Archer has expanded its range of tools to help investor clients. The latest announcement is called AIM Automated Underwriting. The data-driven system uses machine learning technology to reduce the time needed for a first underwriting of a multifamily property to less than 15 minutes, according to the company’s claims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy