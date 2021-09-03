Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoquiam, WA

PHOTOS: Local volleyball teams tune-up at Hoquiam Jamboree

By Ryan Sparks, Sports
Posted by 
The Daily World
The Daily World
 4 days ago

With the 2021-22 high school volleyball season just around the corner, Hoquiam High School was the site of a season kick-off event for Twin Harbors teams on Thursday: The Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree.

The host Grizzlies were joined by Aberdeen, Elma, Montesano, North Beach, Ocosta and Raymond to compete in the alternating, timed scrimmages event as the teams gained valuable experience ahead of Tuesday’s season-opening games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GALl_0blPY93s00

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Aberdeen Bobcats (foreground) face off against the Hoquiam Grizzlies on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWRfE_0blPY93s00

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Aberdeen Bobcats celebrate a point on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfRXF_0blPY93s00

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The North Beach Lady Hyaks (foreground) face off against the Elma Eagles on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ru4QB_0blPY93s00

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Montesano Bulldogs celebrate a point on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xEUx_0blPY93s00

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Montesano Bulldogs, left, face the Ocosta Wildcats on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

Comments / 0

The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
765
Followers
31
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
City
Hoquiam, WA
City
Raymond, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Aberdeen, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Beach#Hoquiam Jamboree#Hoquiam High School#Twin Harbors#Aberdeen Bobcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency,...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy