PHOTOS: Local volleyball teams tune-up at Hoquiam Jamboree

With the 2021-22 high school volleyball season just around the corner, Hoquiam High School was the site of a season kick-off event for Twin Harbors teams on Thursday: The Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree.

The host Grizzlies were joined by Aberdeen, Elma, Montesano, North Beach, Ocosta and Raymond to compete in the alternating, timed scrimmages event as the teams gained valuable experience ahead of Tuesday’s season-opening games.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Aberdeen Bobcats (foreground) face off against the Hoquiam Grizzlies on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Aberdeen Bobcats celebrate a point on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The North Beach Lady Hyaks (foreground) face off against the Elma Eagles on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Montesano Bulldogs celebrate a point on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Montesano Bulldogs, left, face the Ocosta Wildcats on Thursday at the Hoquiam Volleyball Jamboree at Hoquiam Square Garden.