Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadville, PA

Man gets 10 to 20 years in prison for raping two women

By Mike Crowley Meadville Tribune
Posted by 
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty to raping two Meadville women within a three-week span in 2018 will serve 10 to 20 years in state prison followed by lifetime registration as a sexually violent predator.

Shiheim Neavion Asbury, who was 16 when the crimes occurred, was charged with raping one woman, then 33, at gunpoint in Huidekoper Park on June 17, 2018. He was also charged with raping another woman, then 71, on July 7, 2018, after forcing his way into her State Street home.

“This is as violent, brutal and vicious an offense as one can imagine,” Judge John Spataro said before handing down the sentence in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. “These are the types of offenses that every peace-loving community is shocked and disturbed by. Assaults of this nature leave permanent scars on victims. … My heart goes out to the victims.”

In accepting a plea agreement reached in June between the defense and prosecutors and with the approval of both victims, Spataro sentenced Asbury to serve a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years for each of his two guilty pleas with the terms to be served consecutively. Asbury must pay court costs and fines of $500 in each case and was ordered never to have contact with the two victims. He must also pay $77 in restitution for money stolen after the second attack.

Following release from imprisonment, Asbury will serve an additional 10 years of probation. As a sexually violent predator, he must register on a quarterly basis with state authorities, attend monthly sex offender counseling and submit to active community notification of his presence. According to state law, a sexually violent predator has “a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses.”

Calling the facts of each case “incredibly troubling,” Spataro listened as the prosecutor recounted how Asbury had threatened to kill each woman unless she did what he told her to do. Reading from the probable cause affidavit filed by police, Assistant District Attorney John P. Kulzer III said that Asbury had told the first victim “to do what he said if she ever wanted to see her kids again.” When the second victim questioned whether Asbury had a gun, Kulzer recounted, Asbury replied, “Do you want to die?”

The second victim attended the sentencing but did not address the court during the hearing. Referring to the woman’s description, in her victim impact statement, of the state of fear she continued to live in, Kulzer said the attack in her home had left her so terrified “that if God was outside her door, he wouldn’t get in.”

Defense attorney Joseph Ferguson’s argument that Asbury should not be classified as a sexually violent predator because he was 16 when the crimes occurred was rejected by Spataro. Calling the crimes “troubling and inexplicable,” Ferguson suggested that Asbury, who has two young daughters of his own, has shown signs of maturation since being imprisoned after his 2019 arrest for the rapes. Asbury had earned a high school diploma and avoided disciplinary write-ups in jail, Ferguson said.

Asbury himself also briefly addressed the court.

“The remorse I feel, words can’t begin to explain,” he said. “I can’t let — I won’t let this drag me down. In fact, I know I can change and will change. I apologize to the court and I do feel remorse for what happened.”

In handing down his sentence, Spataro pointed to several incidents in which Asbury had been adjudicated delinquent as a juvenile, including one in which he pressed himself against a woman in the women’s locker room of a Meadville fitness facility.

Spataro also noted that if Asbury complies with the terms of his imprisonment, he will likely be released soon after the minimum 10-year period. Asbury received credit for 672 days already served as the two cases have proceeded through the court system, leaving him a minimum of eight years, 58 days in state prison.

“Let us all hope that he can be rehabilitated,” Spataro said, before continuing, “I believe Mr. Asbury can be rehabilitated, but it should not be at the risk of our community.”

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
1K+
Followers
51
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Meadville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Meadville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crowley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Rape#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency,...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy