GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — The last thing César wanted to do was say goodbye to not just one son, but two of them, including the married one with two young children. Aníbal, 30, offered transportation services with his own truck. Byron, 20, ran a cyber cafe. Over the years, César did everything to keep them close to home in a town nestled in the impoverished Andean province of Chimborazo, some 143 miles from Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main commercial port. His sons occasionally worked at his ranch, where they helped him with the cattle to supplement their income.