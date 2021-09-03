Thursday's college football scores

View more in
Brooklyn, NY|ABC News
'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54
"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
Politics|Posted byABC News
State to remove 12-ton Robert E. Lee statue this week
A giant statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, will be removed this week.
Texas State|Posted byThe Hill
DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
Polk County, FL|Posted byCNN
An ex-Marine sharpshooter said he killed a baby and 3 others because God told him to, affidavit states
(CNN) — A former Marine sharpshooter who said he received messages from God broke into two homes outside Lakeland, Florida, early Sunday and fatally shot four people he didn't know -- including a 3-month-old baby -- and wounded an 11-year-old, according to a criminal affidavit. Outfitted in body armor, the...
Chicago, IL|Posted byABC News
4-year-old killed, 7 other children hurt in weekend shootings in Chicago
At least eight children and teenagers were shot in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.
New York City, NY|ABC News
Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire
NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Public Safety|Posted byCNN
South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son
(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.
World|Posted byNBC News
Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir
Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
Military|Posted byABC News
Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza
Israel's military says it targeted a Hamas military site.
Florida State|Posted byThe Associated Press
Reasons for Florida family’s massacre may never be known
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say that when they captured Marine veteran Bryan Riley outside the Lakeland home where he allegedly killed a couple, their 3-month-old son and the boy’s grandmother, he told them, “You know why I did this.”. But they say they don’t and, in fact, may...
