Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Register-Herald

Radford, Spencer lead Park past Shady Spring

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuEt7_0blPXYlL00

Tyler Radford and Jabari Spencer scored two touchdowns each as Park opened its season with a 38-0 win over Shady Spring Thursday in Beckley.

Radford scored on runs of 74 and nine yards, and also returned a fumble 62 yards for a score. Spencer’s TDs covered 12 and 7 yards. Taylor Dove ran in a two-point conversion.

Dove also had 11 tackles to lead the defense, which blocked two punts, had two quarterback sacks and recovered two fumbles. Alex Blankenship had 10 tackles and Jahvon Davis had nine.

Comments / 0

The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
75
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy