Radford, Spencer lead Park past Shady Spring

Tyler Radford and Jabari Spencer scored two touchdowns each as Park opened its season with a 38-0 win over Shady Spring Thursday in Beckley.

Radford scored on runs of 74 and nine yards, and also returned a fumble 62 yards for a score. Spencer’s TDs covered 12 and 7 yards. Taylor Dove ran in a two-point conversion.

Dove also had 11 tackles to lead the defense, which blocked two punts, had two quarterback sacks and recovered two fumbles. Alex Blankenship had 10 tackles and Jahvon Davis had nine.