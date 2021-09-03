Cancel
Wheel of Time TV series premiers on Amazon Prime November 19th

By Julian Horsey
Amazon has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming new TV series The Wheel Of Time which will be premiering on the streaming service in a few months time on November 19th 2021. The first season will consist of eight episodes with the last premiering on Amazon Prime on December 24th, 2021. The series has already been renewed for a second season and the first season stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden and Daniel Henney.

