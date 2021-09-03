Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

AUG 27 – SEPT 2, 2021

Evacuees leaving Afghanistan landed in European countries as Poland reinforced its border with Belarus. There were film festivals in Venice and the Czech Republic, and the International Roma Theatre Festival in Romania. COVID-19 vaccinations continued in Nigeria as protesters in Greece rejected mandatory shots.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP staff photographer Bernat Armangue.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram:

AP Images on Twitter:

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Leaving Afghanistan#Visual Journalism#Ap#European#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Poland
Country
Nigeria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Following border tensions, King of Morocco reaches out to Spain

Following a rift that began in spring, Morocco's King Mohammed said his country now seeks to strengthen its relations with Spain. However, he warned that Morocco would not let "its best interests be trampled on." This past April, Spain caused an uproar when it allowed an independence leader from Western...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Sonic Colours Ultimate physical release delayed in Europe, Africa & Middle East

SEGA has announced that the physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate, both keyring and standard, in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa will have to wait as this release has been delayed. The rest of the world, including Australia and New Zealand, are unaffected by this delay. The digital version of the game will still be available on September 7th in these regions. SEGA states that the delay is down to logistical issues that were not anticipated which has impacted distribution.
Chinatravelexperta.com

The Global Spread of English isn’t Quite So Global

Centuries ago, the expansion of now fallen empires carried many European languages far overseas, and they ended up significantly out of place. For example, Spanish even found its way to the Pacific Ocean on both American continents, engulfing native tongues like Nahuatl, Zapotec, and Mixtec as speakers had to adopt the new language in order to get by in society. Thankfully, many native languages are survived by thousands of speakers today, however, the dominance of European tongues has not dwindled.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Countries condemn Beijing's pressure on Lithuania

Taipei [Taiwan] August 29 (ANI): Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez along with a group of pro-Taiwan legislators from Europe strongly condemned China's political, diplomatic and economic pressure on Lithuania. The developments came after Lithuania's decision to establish an office in Taipei in an attempt to...
WorldTimes Daily

Afghan filmmakers at Venice fear loss of identity, culture

VENICE (AP) — Afghan female filmmakers who fled the Taliban begged the world to not forget the Afghan people and to support its artists, warning Saturday that a country without culture will eventually lose its identity. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
ImmigrationDerrick

UN: Migrants face 'dire conditions' at Poland-Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. migration agency said Monday that it is deeply concerned by the “dire conditions” facing migrants stranded for weeks at the border of Poland and Belarus. But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Warsaw that the group of people stuck at the border are...
WorldDerrick

UK aircraft carrier visits Japan for drill amid China worry

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's defense minister on Monday welcomed the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it made its first Japanese port call, saying the involvement of European nations in the Indo-Pacific region is key to peace and stability as China's military strength and influence grow. Defense Minister Nobuo...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Europe’s coal legacy – in pictures

Coal power has been the foundation for much of what Europe is today. But what has been the cost? Since 2016, half of the continent’s coal plants have closed, or are scheduled to close, as markets shift and the race to save the climate gathers speed. NGOs and grassroots organisations are working with communities to ensure the transition from coal is rapid, focused on renewables, and, most importantly, fair.
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.

Comments / 0

Community Policy