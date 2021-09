When the rebranded CBS Mornings debuts on Tuesday, it will include Nate Burleson’s first appearance in the co-host chair. While his addition would seem to be a marked departure for the show — Burleson is a former NFL pro turned sports broadcaster – he doesn’t see it that way. “I get to pull back the layers and show people that I’m so much more than an athlete,” Burleson said. He’ll join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil at a period of change for the show, as the network once again retools its morning news slot with a new title, theme and studio, the former...