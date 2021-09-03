CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy released

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake has finally released new album Certified Lover Boy after numerous delays. The Hotline Bling rapper released the anticipated project on September 3rd which features collaborations with artists including JAY-Z, Future and Travis Scott. The opening number Champagne Poetry samples The Beatles song Michelle with John Lennon and Paul McCartney...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Travis Scott
Person
John Lennon
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certified Lover Boy#Studio Album#Album Cover#Champagne Poetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

Kanye West's 'Hurricane' Lands at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs

“Hurricane,” which features uncredited vocals from Lil Baby and The Weeknd, becomes West’s eighth No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and first in more than six years. He last reigned alongside Rihanna and Paul McCartney on “FourFiveSeconds,” which posted seven weeks in charge in 2015. Here’s an updated review at...
Musichypebeast.com

Trippie Redd Enlists Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and More for New Album 'Trip At Knight'

Trippie Redd has officially released his latest studio album, Trip At Knight. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 17-track project features a stacked list of guest appearances from the likes of Drake on “Betrayal,” Lil Uzi Vert on “Holy Smokes,” Playboi Carti on “Miss The Rage,” the late Juice WRLD on “Matt Hardy 999,” Polo G and Lil Durk on “Rich MF,” Ski Mask The Slump God on “Demon Time” and more. Trip At Knight marks Redd’s followup to his 2020 record Pegasus, which debuted at No. 2 and received a remix album from Travis Barker entitled NEON SHARK. Previously speaking to HYPEBEAST, the Canton, Ohio artist said of his music, “I expect people to ultimately perceive the music as they want. It’s all up to you — your imagination, your thought process, your ability to decipher bars and metaphors and wordplay — just sit back and understand the music as a whole. It’s all up to the listener, so I just look at it as you like it or you don’t.”
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Lil Nas X to Appear on Elton John's New Album 'The Lockdown Sessions'

Lil Nas X will appear on Elton John’s new album The Lockdown Sessions, out October 22nd via Interscope. The rapper will appear on “One of Me,” on a tracklist that includes collaborations with Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Gorillaz, Stevie Wonder, Brandi Carlile, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and more. The opening track “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” with Dua Lipa was released earlier this month.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Gunna Brags About Winning “9 Times Outta 10” in New Music Video

Gunna boasts about his successes in the video for his new single “9 Times Outta 10.” Produced by the rapper’s go-to DJ Taurus, the visual contrasts Gunna at his highest and lowest points, juxtaposing coming home to a house and family in the suburbs with riding in the backseat of a car wearing a ski mask.
MusicBillboard

Drake Breaks Apple Music's 2021 Records for Most-Streamed Album, Artist in a Day

He set the new bar less than 12 hours after releasing 'Certified Lover Boy.'. Less than 12 hours after its release, Drake’s sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy already broke Apple Music’s 2021 record for the most-streamed album in a single day, the streaming service tells Billboard. That success also has helped make Drake the most streamed artist on the service in 24 hours this year. Stream totals will continue to accumulate throughout the day.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Drake - Certified Lover Boy

The spark of If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and cohesion of Nothing Was the Same felt missed. Yet CLB sees Drake loosen up the collar on his big-boy Album shirt. He leans into his sleazier tendencies whilst grappling with bachelorhood, love and sex in ways that are in turns awkward, sad and funny- i.e. typical Drake.
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Madonna returning to Warner Music ++ Italians Do It Better release tribute compilation

Today is Madonna's 63 birthday, and to celebrate, she has announced she's returning to Warner Music after 10 years with Interscope as part of a 360 deal with Live Nation. The new deal will include her three Interscope albums moving to Warner Music in 2025, and reissue campaigns for her classic albums. Her debut single, "Everybody," will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2022.
Musicbaylorlariat.com

‘Rubber Soul’ is the best Beatles album

The Beatles are considered by many to be the greatest band of all time. Even if someone doesn’t agree with that statement, it is hard to deny the massive influence the Beatles have had on the last five decades of popular music. During their time together, they released 13 albums,...
MusicSFGate

Ed Sheeran to Perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs (EXCLUSIVE)

Ed Sheeran will perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, where he will take over the Toyota Stage for performance of his brand-new single “Shivers,” which dropped Thursday night and is featured on his forthcoming new album “=,” due on Oct. 29. Sheeran is up for three nominations...
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Justin Bieber to make triumphant return to MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of 'œBieber fever' for the first time in six years. Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. The awards show will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in New York after holding a mostly virtual show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Put-in-bay, OHSandusky Register

Man who fell from stage died

PUT-IN-BAY — The man flown from Put-in-Bay after falling from the stage at Bash in the Bay Aug. 26 — Randy "Baja" Fletcher — died the following day. Fletcher was on the stage that morning prepping for the Keith Urban show scheduled for later that evening, on Day 2 of the two-day Bash on the Bay concerts at the Put-In-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton was the opening act on Day 1. The Bash attracted more than 20,000 fans, according to estimates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy