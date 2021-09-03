Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lowrie, Canha help A's start fast in 8-6 win over Tigers

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXxTE_0blPWjLP00

DETROIT (AP) - Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oakland’s eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in the Athletics’ 8-6 victory over the Tigers on Thursday.

Mark Canha followed Lowrie’s shot with another homer for 4-0 lead. It was the 14th homer of the season for both Lowrie and Canha, and each went to the opposite field to reach the seats. Lowrie drilled a 411-foot shot to left-center, and Canha drove one out to right-center. Lowrie’s RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers battled back by scoring six runs.

Comments / 0

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Homer
Person
Matt Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Athletics#Tigers#Detroit#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers rookie on verge of setting record

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and rookie Tarik Skubal will be on the mound. According to the Tigers PR department, Skubal enters today’s game with 134 strikeouts, which is just 12 strikeouts away from tying Spencer Turnbull, who set the team record for rookies with 146 strikeouts back in 2019.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jed Lowrie starting for Athletics on Thursday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Lowrie is getting the nod at second base while batting fourth in the order against Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Lowrie for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers 8, A’s 6: Tie it up, tie it up, tie it up

You know what, this game wasn’t bad! The Tigers kept coming back over and over again to tie things up and show they really had the desire to keep in it, and quite frankly, given how this team has played in previous seasons, just seeing a desire to win the game was nice.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Casey Mize records RBI, scoreless start in Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Something just wasn't right with St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. In the second inning, he walked Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize — making his first plate appearance since his senior year of high school — on four pitches with the bases loaded. In the third, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera drilled an 88 mph fastball and a 79 mph slider, respectively, for back-to-back home runs.
MLBWOOD

Cabrera hits No. 501 in Tigers’ win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 interleague victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. He crushed a 79-mph slider by starter Jack Flaherty into Big Mac Land, which is name of the upper left field deck, in the third inning. At 423 feet, it was his second longest home run this season.
MLBWOOD

Dickerson’s 3 hits lead Blue Jays to win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win. Kyle Funkhouser...
MLBchatsports.com

Game thread replay: Tigers fall to A's, 8-6

When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Network (out-of-market). Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 72 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (3-5, 5.46 ERA) vs. A's RHP Frankie Montas (10-9, 3.66 ERA). ROSTER EXPANSION:Detroit Tigers activate Niko Goodrum, Wily Peralta from...
MLBLas Vegas Herald

A's survive Tigers' late rally, 8-6

Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the Oakland Athletics built an eight-run lead and held off the host Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Thursday. Mark Canha also homered, and Yan Gomes supplied two hits and two RBIs for the A's. Khris Davis, elevated from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, added two hits and an RBI.
MLBSFGate

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold...
MLBDaily Republic

Tigers claw back to beat Athletics, 8-6

DETROIT — Circle this one. After four straight losses and falling behind 6-3 against a suddenly rampaging Oakland team that hadn’t lost a game in Comerica Park since 2016, the Tigers got off the mat, scored six runs over the final five innings and beat the Athletics 8-6 Wednesday night.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Matt Chapman, A's finish August strong with win over Tigers

DETROIT — Power from the A’s lineup hasn’t quite matched its potential impact this season. The A’s entered Tuesday tied for the majors’ lead in solo home runs. With men on base, they had the third-fewest homers. At least for one night, a frustrating trend ceased to hold true. Matt...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Chapman’s 2 HRs Help A’s Top Tigers 9-3 for 3rd Straight Win

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and homered again in the ninth, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Oakland has won three straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost straight, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks. Deolis Guerra pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2-3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks. Tarik Skubal was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Game #133: A’s can’t hold off Tigers in 8-6 loss

The Oakland A’s lineup looked good on Wednesday, but this time their pitching faltered instead. The A’s scored six runs, but that was quite enough tonight in an 8-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The defeat snaps a three-game winning streak. Oakland took a couple of early...
Metter, GAmetteradvertiser.com

Lady Tigers dominate over MCA, 17-8

Jordan Verbel was clutch at the plate with runners on base on Thursday, driving in four runs on two hits to lead Metter past McIntosh County Academy 17-8. Verbel drove in runs on a fielder’s choice in the second, a home run in the third and a double in the fifth.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game #134: A’s strike early, hang on late for 8-6 win

After four innings on Thursday, the Oakland A’s led 8-0. By the end, the tying run was at the plate. Fortunately the bullpen held on, and the A’s emerged with an 8-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers in their series finale at Comerica Park. Midway through the afternoon, it appeared...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Inside the invention that helped Detroit Tigers' Michael Fulmer get healthy

CINCINNATI — When Michael Fulmer returned from the injured list in late July, he came back to the big leagues with some advice — and a new throwing instruction program — from Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter and rehab coordinator Corey Tremble. He had been out for a month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy