Every week, it seems Microsoft is offering up something that’s worth a look and this week is no different. In fact, after throwing around dates for the return to the physical workplace over the past few months, the Redmond, WA-based company seems to have thrown the towel in and admitted that it just can’t predict when a return to the physical workplace might actually be. “Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance,” Microsoft said in a statement.