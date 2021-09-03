Opinion/Letter: Small businesses need internet infrastructure

Very recently I read the headlines of a column written by NY Times columnist Gail Collins, titled "Biden is going like a house on fire." Yes, he is going like a raging forest fire that is totally out of control! Biden/Harris, either individually or as a team, are incompetent and incapable of running this country. In a few short months, they have issued destructive executive orders and initiated budgets that will have a long-term detrimental effect on America. Their border crossing executive order has resulted in complete chaos not only to those crossing the southern border but also to those living along the border. Do not the Americans living along the southern border need protection from the influx of illegal immigrants? .....where is their thought process? Canceling the Keystone project has meant a loss of good jobs for many Americans and will make this country more dependent on foreign oil......where is their thought process? The trillions of dollars identified as Stimulus Packages contain more funding for other than those who really need the funding.......where is their thought process? The trillions of dollars identified as Infrastructure spending included such things as child care.....where is their thought process? The Afghanistan tragedy is such a horror show ...can it ever be corrected?