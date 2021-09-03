U.S. Foreign Policy Needs to Change w/ Trita Parsi + The U.S.’s Afghanistan Endgame w/ Nadia Ahmad – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, we have two interviews relating to U.S. foreign policy. First, up Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft co-founder and executive vice president Trita Parsi joins us to discuss how U.S. foreign policy needs a change. For Parsi, that means a shift towards a foreign policy of restraint that rejects militarism and economic warfare like sanctions. He argues that U.S. Grand Strategy is not worked out well for the U.S. as D.C.’s “Blob” adherents of the “Forever Wars” in the Middle East have claimed they would. The disaster of Afghanistan, he argues, is not a repudiation of restraint, but an argument for it. Additionally, Parsi also addresses claims that the Quincy Institute is “isolationist” and takes issue with the U.S. foreign policy Establishment’s lack of referring to diplomacy before forms of warfare.