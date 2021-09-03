Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S. Foreign Policy Needs to Change w/ Trita Parsi + The U.S.’s Afghanistan Endgame w/ Nadia Ahmad – Source – Parallax Views

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

On this edition of Parallax Views, we have two interviews relating to U.S. foreign policy. First, up Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft co-founder and executive vice president Trita Parsi joins us to discuss how U.S. foreign policy needs a change. For Parsi, that means a shift towards a foreign policy of restraint that rejects militarism and economic warfare like sanctions. He argues that U.S. Grand Strategy is not worked out well for the U.S. as D.C.’s “Blob” adherents of the “Forever Wars” in the Middle East have claimed they would. The disaster of Afghanistan, he argues, is not a repudiation of restraint, but an argument for it. Additionally, Parsi also addresses claims that the Quincy Institute is “isolationist” and takes issue with the U.S. foreign policy Establishment’s lack of referring to diplomacy before forms of warfare.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trita Parsi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Foreign Policy#Afghanistan Endgame W#Parallax Views#U S Grand Strategy#The Quincy Institute#Mineral Extraction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Worldwallstreetwindow.com

The Afghanistan Blunder Boogie and D.C. Arrogance w/ Jim Bovard – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, U.S. military forces have left Afghanistan after 20 years. But the D.C. foreign policy Blob’s arrogance is still going strong, as figures like Max Boot, Leon Panetta, and H.R. McMaster. Our guest on this edition, libertarian gadfly James Bovaird, has a personal experience he’s decided to share with us about this kind of hubris that he details in his article “Washington Arrogance is Incurable”. Jim recounts a telling conversation he had with a “good Washingtonian” that took issue with Jim’s questioning of U.S. foreign policy. Meanwhile, Jim recounts seeing wounded soldiers returning from the Forever Wars that very same day.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Former U.S. official doesn't view Afghanistan withdrawal as an 'intelligence failure'

Sue Gordon, who served as a top U.S. intelligence official under both the Trump and Obama administrations, said Sunday that she would not characterize the American withdrawal from Afghanistan "as an intelligence failure" despite widespread criticism oc how the Trump and Biden administrations, the U.S. military, and the intelligence community failed to anticipate how swiftly the Taliban would overrun the Afghan government and security forces and take control of Kabul.
POTUSWashington Post

George W. Bush, and the worst predictions about the Afghanistan war

After 20 long years, the U.S. war in Afghanistan is officially over, with the full withdrawal of troops taking place ahead of the Tuesday deadline. And while the focus is presently on how the Biden administration prosecuted the chaotic withdrawal after offering false assurances about it, those false assurances are merely the latest in the long series that has marked America’s longest war.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

China, Russia Look to Outflank U.S. in Afghanistan

As U.S. forces beat a hasty retreat from Afghanistan, surrendering the country to an uncertain future under the Taliban, U.S. President Joe Biden and his top national security advisors preached the importance of diplomacy over military intervention. “We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence, and our humanitarian aid,” Biden said last month.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Blinken to Visit Qatar, Germany for Afghanistan Diplomacy

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Qatar on a trip that will also take him to Germany for talks with important U.S. allies on the situation in Afghanistan. "Departing for Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany where I'll have the opportunity to thank our Qatari and...
U.S. PoliticsGainesville.com

Readers give differing views of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Here’s a quick fact check on Rep. Kat Cammack’s Aug 29 Issues section piece. She says she’s supported a strong, strategic withdrawal plan for years. I read all of her regular Facebook posts and as many newsletters as I could find. Afghanistan is never mentioned, much less a concern with strong and strategic. That phrase crops up just now. She refers to watching American citizens being beaten by the Taliban. I could find no videos of that, only a few undocumented reports of such attacks.
Foreign PolicyReal News Network

US economic war on Cuba continues, even after war in Afghanistan ends

As the 20-year war in Afghanistan officially came to an end, President Joe Biden justified US military withdrawal in an address to the nation on Aug. 31: “This decision about Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan. It’s about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.” While these remarks suggest a potential reckoning with the longstanding US policy of imperialist intervention around the world, increased US sanctions on Cuba demonstrate that such intervention persists in the form of economic warfare. From the dire strain US sanctions have put on the Cuban economy to the corporate media frenzy that exploited protests in Cuba this summer as a justification for interventionist “regime change,” it is clear that efforts by the US to “remake other countries” are not ending any time soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy