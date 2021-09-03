The history of the Taliban is crucial in understanding their success now – and also what might happen next – Ali A. Olomi
The rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban left many surprised. To Ali Olomi, a historian of the Middle East and Islam at Penn State University, a key to understanding what is happening now – and what might take place next – is looking at the past and how the Taliban came to prominence. Below is an edited version of a conversation he had with editor Gemma Ware for our podcast, The Conversation Weekly. https://embed.acast.com/60087127b9687759d637bade/612751f4cddf5c0012151f3b.wallstreetwindow.com
