S.Korean stocks end higher ahead of U.S. payrolls data

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, as record closing highs on U.S. major stock indexes boosted risk appetite, with investors awaiting the crucial U.S. payrolls data due later in the day. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 25.21 points, or 0.79%, at 3,201.06, rebounding from a 0.97% loss on Thursday. It gained 2.14% for the week, following a 2.40% jump in the previous week. ** Leading the gains on the benchmark were tech heavyweights. Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.79% and 0.47%, respectively, while web portal operator Naver added 2.26%. ** LG Electronics surged 10% to a more than two-week high, following media reports that Apple was rumoured to be visiting Asian suppliers and carmakers to prepare for its mass production of “Apple Car”. ** The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs overnight. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 575.0 billion won ($497.09 million) worth of shares on the main board, while their net purchase of KOSPI shares stood at 2.09 trillion won for the week, the biggest amount since mid-November 2020, preliminary Refinitiv data showed. ** The won ended at 1,157.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.39% higher than its previous close at 1,161.5. It strengthened 1.05% on a weekly basis. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.3 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,157.4. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 110.40. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.438%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 1.943%. ($1 = 1,156.7300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
