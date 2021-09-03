Cancel
Fed Up with the Fed’s Abuse of Power – Charles Hugh Smith

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne phrase describes the Fed’s pillaging of the nation to benefit the few at the expense of the many: abuse of power. To confess that the fate of the entire global economy now rests on the mumblings of a fossilized Politburo fanatically devoted to making the rich richer is to 1) state the obvious and 2) admit the extreme fragility of the global financial system. That it has come to this– all global markets soar or collapse in unison based on the addled spew of the fossilized Politburo’s chairman–is overwhelming evidence that 1) the system is broken and 2) the fossilized Politburo has way too much power and 3) the fossilized Politburo is abusing its power by enriching the already-rich, decade after decade, to the detriment of the bottom 90% and systemic stability.

