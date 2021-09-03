Cancel
Horoscope for Sept. 3, 2021: Libra, cash in your rain checks; Scorpio, your plan hits a roadblock

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Jack Dylan Grazer was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 2003. This birthday star portrays Fraser Wilson on the series “We Are Who We Are.” He also played Young Alex on “Me, Myself and I,” and he’s appeared on episodes of “Speechless” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” On the big screen, Grazer’s film work includes roles in “Don’t Tell a Soul,” “Shazam!” and “It.” Jack is the nephew of film producer Brian Grazer.

