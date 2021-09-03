Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Zloty set to pace FX gains with rate hike back in sight- Reuters poll

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

By Miroslava Krufova and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The zloty has further space to climb after a rally this week as chances grow that Poland's central bank will begin lifting interest rates sooner rather than later, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The Polish currency has lagged peers in central Europe in 2021 with the Hungarian forint and Czech crown leading as their respective central banks have started tightening cycles amid a post-pandemic economic recovery and rising inflation pressures.

While Poland's central bank has resisted turning too quickly to interest rate rises, a spike in headline inflation to a two-decade high in August has spurred speculation that a hike as soon as November is now possible. Other analysts have said a first move is only likely next year.

The zloty jumped 1.2% on Tuesday and Wednesday after the inflation data came out, its biggest two-day rise since April.

The Reuters poll forecasts the zloty to gain another 1.8% over the next 12 months, reaching 4.425 to the euro, a forecast similar to the poll a month ago.

But with risks around issues - like the treatment of foreign currency loans that have gone to courts, or political battles between Warsaw and the European Union - the zloty's ride is unlikely to be smooth.

Malgorzata Krzywicka, an analyst with Erste Group Bank, said the zloty would still underperform peers until the Polish central bank launches rate hikes.

"The recent strengthening is overdone and there could be a correction coming, but nothing very strong. I think the reaction (to an eventual rate hike) will be lighter but in the next year there could be some more appreciation."

The forint has been central Europe's top gainer in 2021 with a climb of more than 4%.

It is forecast to continue to strengthen and rise 0.8% over the next year to 345.2 to the euro. The crown was expected to gain 1.0% to 25.10 per euro in 12 months' time.

"The positive interest rate differential against the euro should support both (the crown and forint) currencies in the coming months," said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE.

"But I share the view that the Hungarian central bank will moderate the pace and frequency of interest rate hikes...This is likely to lead to a slower pace of strengthening of the forint compared to the appreciation seen in summer and compared to the crown and zloty."

(For other stories from Reuters foreign exchangepolls:)

(Reporting by Miroslava Krufova and Jason Hovet, editing by Mark Heinrich)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Central Europe#Inflation#Foreign Currency#Fx#Polish#Hungarian#Czech#The European Union#Erste Group Bank#Generali Investments Cee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar drifting as traders turn to central bankers

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near recent lows on Tuesday as traders braced for a slew of central bank meetings from Australia to Europe and Canada this week, looking for any signs that they are making progress towards policy normalisation. The possibility of a tapering delay in the United...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar erased all losses sustained after last week’s poor U.S. jobs report and extended gains versus its rivals on Monday as concerns about slowing global growth boosted its safe-haven appeal in a big week for central banks. The dollar index, which measures the currency...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Ongoing Weakness as RBNZ Tipped to Hike Despite Lockdowns

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.9204-1.9280. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The New Zealand Dollar is forecast to experience further near-term gains on a combination of fading U.S. Dollar strength and firming expectations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to begin raising interest rates, with a first potential hike coming as soon as October.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: ''The first P in PEPP stands for Pandemic, not Permanent''

EUR/USD bears step in as the US dollar firms. All eyes will be on the ECB this week and prospects of a taper. EUR/USD has been a slow burner in holiday thin markets but managed to sustain a comeback in the greenback as European traders bid up the single unit from a low of 1.855 to a high of 1.1886.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar finds footing as traders look to ECB

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday as investors awaited a European Central Bank meeting and U.S. data to gauge the policy outlook, while the Aussie blipped briefly higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with its tapering plans. The greenback held the euro below $1.19...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Marketmind: Transitory faith in transitory inflation

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus. Say your economy is growing at about 5% annually, it just hit a 10-year inflation high of 3% amid labour shortages and enjoys negative yields on benchmark government bonds. Let’s add that junk-rated bonds have fallen below the economy’s inflation rate.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady, stick near recent highs

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone sovereign bond yields barely budged on Monday, with markets holding close to highs hit on Friday after the latest U.S. jobs data. With U.S. markets closed on Monday for a holiday and Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting looming, bond yields across the common currency bloc were expected to hold in a tight range.
Markets95.5 FM WIFC

Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar on Monday clawed back some of the losses sustained after last week’s poor U.S. jobs report, helped by firmer U.S. Treasury yields in a big week for major central banks. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, edged 0.1% higher to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to this week's gains after U.S. jobs miss

* Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest since Aug. 11 at 1.2489 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.1% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data weighed on the greenback, although the loonie pulled back from an earlier three-week high. The U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed that U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August. The data could affect the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement on when it will start scaling back its massive monthly bond buying program. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by expectations of a rebound in global demand, while a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete stocks further. U.S. crude prices rose 0.1% to $70.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was also up 0.1% to trade at 1.2535 per greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since Aug. 11 at 1.2489. For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.7%, which would be its second straight week of gains. Still, there is less upside for Canada's dollar over the coming year, according to analysts who are weighing the effect of a surprise contraction in the economy and signs of a cooler housing market on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook, a Reuters poll showed. Domestic data on Friday showed that Canadian labor productivity rose by 0.6% in the second quarter, the first quarterly increase in a year. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.2 basis points to 1.198%. The bond market is due to close early ahead of Monday's Labour Day holiday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Economyinvesting.com

Norway set for rate hike as economy accelerates, statistics agency says

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy is set to grow rapidly in the next several years as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic, setting the stage for an imminent central bank rate hike, Statistics Norway (SSB) predicted on Friday. "The reopening of society is well underway, and the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
pymnts

Revolut CEO Sets Sights on Hiking Sales Before IPO

Banking FinTech company Revolut is still in need of billions of dollars in annual sales before it can go public, according to a Bloomberg report. “To be able to IPO successfully we need to be at least in the few billion dollars range of revenue a year,” said Nik Storonsky, chief executive officer and co-founder.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Extends Gains

The pound stretched its gains against the dollar on Tuesday as it rose to a two-week high. Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday continued to suppress the dollar and push up the pound. Speaking at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, Mr Powell had stopped short of signalling a precise timeline for a shift in monetary policy – simply saying it could be “this year”.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso, baht lead Asia FX declines, Indian rupee gains ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Indian rupee hovers near three-month high * South Korean won slips from a three-week peak * Thai baht slides 0.4%, stocks flat By Sameer Manekar Sept 2 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were largely mixed on Thursday, with the Philippine peso and the Thai baht leading declines as rising coronavirus cases in the region weighed on sentiment, while the Indian rupee hovered near a three-month high. Investors now await the U.S. August non-farm payrolls data due Friday, which could give more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's timeline on tapering of asset purchases, with a weaker jobs number likely adding further pressure on the U.S. dollar. Among regional equities, South Korean stocks lost nearly 1% and shares in Malaysia and Indonesia shed about 0.3% each, while India's Nifty 50 and the Philippine bourse advanced more than 0.5%. The Philippine peso weakened for a second straight day, making a rocky start to September after adding 0.7% in August, as the country crossed 2 million COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a fifth of those recorded last month. "Regional peers Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia are also seeing tentative easing off or stabilization in daily COVID-19 case counts, while the contagion trajectory remains on an uptrend in Philippines," analysts at Maybank said in a note. "With COVID-19 risks intact, recovery in the Philippine peso could be choppy, particularly against regional peers." Data on Wednesday showed factory activity in the Philippines contracted in August for the first time since May, in line with some other regional economies as well as top trading partner China as a resurgence in new infections disrupted supply chains. The Thai baht depreciated 0.5% against the U.S. dollar in its biggest drop in nearly a month, as the country started lifting movement curbs even as the threat of rising COVID-19 cases persists. Indonesia along with Thailand, two of the biggest economies in Southeast Asia, have started easing COVID-19 curbs after seeing cases fall, while health experts say a resurgence in new infections is likely due to low vaccination rates. The Indian rupee traded at 72.9925 per dollar as at 0630 GMT, lingering near a June 11 peak despite the country registering its highest number of new infections in two months on Thursday. South Korea's won snapped a four-day rally to hit a nearly three-week high, after data showed August consumer inflation stayed at a nine-year peak. "South Korea's elevated consumer price index reading for August justifies to some extent Bank of Korea's decision to begin the process of monetary accommodation withdrawal," analysts at Mizuho Bank said. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 5.7 basis points to 6.113% ** India's Mahindra and Mahindra flags production hit due to chip shortage - nL4N2Q414T ** Singapore Exchange to issue easier rules for SPAC listings - sources - nL1N2Q4051 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0658 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD X DAILY % S YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.1 <.N2 0.33 4.0 9 25> China.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 8-week peak as rate hike chances grow

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty jumped to an 8-week high on Tuesday after data showing inflation accelerated to a headline rate of 5.4% raised chances the central bank could start raising interest rates later this year. Poland's central bank has yet to follow peers in the Czech Republic and Hungary who raised rates already in June and have been in tightening mode since then. But a larger-than-expected spike in inflation in recent months has backed the case for a potential rate hike already coming in November, although the median forecast in a Reuters poll sees no move until the first quarter of next year. "Increased inflation, including the high probability of its further increase to more than 5.5% in December, strengthens our belief that the (central bank's) MPC will decide to raise rates already on the occasion of the November update of (its economic) projections," ING said. The zloty reacted on Tuesday with a 0.5% rise to trade at 4.537 to the euro by 0923 GMT, its highest since early July. Other central European currencies also gained with risk appetite buoyed in global markets by growing confidence in economic recoveries. Hungary's forint, though, underperformed, losing 0.3% and sitting just off multi-week highs that it hit over the last week. The Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 25.55 per euro after revised data showed second-quarter growth was swifter than first estimated as household consumption was bolstered by easing coronavirus restrictions. The data backs the central bank's (CNB) signals that it would look to raise interest rates further this year. Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Aug. 18 the bank would even debate whether a larger-than-standard 50 basis point hike might be warranted at its next meeting. "Today's data should not imply any change in the current stance of the CNB," Erste Group Bank said. "The revision of GDP could have a slight effect in the direction of a stronger crown. However, this effect will not probably be significant, as markets expect a hike in September, and today's figures are in line with this view." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1123 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy