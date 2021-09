Xiaomi has never been a company to shy away from outlandish specs, and a new report claims its next Ultra phone just might stay in that lane. The company is said to be considering a 200-megapixel camera (MP) for the next Xiaomi Ultra phone, according to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a massive 50MP camera. While more pixels don’t necessarily equate to better photos, the company has proven its photography chops enough to earn the benefit of the doubt.