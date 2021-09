The Conjuring franchise launched in 2013, igniting one of the dominating forces of the horror genre in the almost decade since, with the latest installment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, exploring new ground for the series. In addition to being the first proper Conjuring film that wasn't directed by James Wan, it marked the first entry featuring a supernatural force being manipulated by a human threat, with Eugenie Bondurant's "The Occultist" managing to hold her own with the series' many iconic threats. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 24th.