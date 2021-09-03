Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sweet Thing director Alexandre Rockwell: ‘Weinstein was eating hot dogs like sushi, while a student rubbed oil on his lemon-sized boils’

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Alexandre Rockwell’s basement flooded a few years ago, he spotted an opportunity. Why not do the repairs himself and put the $80,000 (£58,000) insurance payout towards making a new film? He hired graduate students from New York University, where he is the head of directing at the graduate film school, as crew and cast his children, Lana, 18, and Nico, 15, in the leading roles. Lana is on our video call, too, laughing at her dad as he finishes the story. “I’ll do whatever I have to do to make a film,” he jokes. “I just hope I don’t have to burn my house down next time, or cut my leg off.”

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Jennifer Beals
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Alexandre Rockwell
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Sundance Film Festival#Rubbing#New York University#Rockwells#Soup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Indy100

Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (Neon) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in “The Power of the Dog” and Kristen Stewart’s caged Princess Diana in “Spencer” will be in the running for their first Oscar wins. Cumberbatch, who will...
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Rose McGowan Accused Oprah Winfrey Of Being “As Fake As They Come” In A Scathing Post Just Days After An Uncomfortable Resurfaced Interview Of Oprah Grilling Dolly Parton Went Viral

Rose McGowan has publicly accused Oprah Winfrey of being “as fake as they come,” calling out the television mogul for her past friendships with Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons, both of whom have been accused of sexual assault and misconduct. On Sunday, McGowan tweeted a photograph of Oprah kissing disgraced...
Moviesimdb.com

Benedict Cumberbatch on Straight Actors Playing Gay in ‘Power of the Dog’: ‘It Wasn’t Done Without Thought’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are ready to have the hard conversations about “The Power of the Dog.”. Jane Campion’s evocative Western, which premiered to great acclaim in Venice and launched its cast into the Oscar race, brings a radical new perspective to its late-1920s backdrop. The adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel finds Cumberbatch playing ruthless Montana cattle rancher Phil, who projects a crude, macho presence even as he develops unexpected chemistry with Peter (Smit-McPhee), the son of a widow (Kirsten Dunst) who moves onto the ranch after she marries Cumberbatch’s brother (Jesse Plemons).
MoviesObserver

Dylan Penn Wants to Turn the Tables and Direct Her Dad Sean Penn After Making ‘Flag Day’

Being directed by your dad sounds like a hit or miss situation, but for Dylan Penn, being guided by her father, actor Sean Penn, on Flag Day was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The film tells the story of John Vogel, a notorious counterfeiter, and his daughter Jennifer, who has a tumultuous relationship with her separated parents. It’s based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, and Dylan takes on the role of Jennifer with intense emotional consideration, playing her over the course of many years of her life.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Pablo Larraín & Natalie Portman On The Set Of JACKIE

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín’s Jackie is framed around the widow’s interview with a journalist and it’s through this device which we get to see her begin to build the legend of JFK and Camelot (fascinating in itself). Told in a variety of flashbacks, Larraín shows us Jackie in various forms, ranging from distressed to resolute. Noah Oppenheim’s script gives star Natalie Portman a lot to work with and her performance is strong, even if it’s a bit to head-on, accent-wise at times. She’s given an impressive supporting cast to work with, sharing the screen with Billy Crudup, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Richard E.Grant and the late John Hurt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy