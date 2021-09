The Blue Water Grill in Skaneateles will be closed from Tuesday, September 7, through Sunday, September 19. This closure will see Blue Water Grill employees working at Aurora’s Sherwood Inn and Gilda’s. These employees have volunteered to switch venues in an effort to keep the Aurora businesses operating. The food service industry is grappling with a worker shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic and employees taking other job opportunities which have been made available.