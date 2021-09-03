Collectible prices skyrocket, to the dismay of hobbyists

The Nintendo Swap On-line subscription service could offer you entry to video games newer than NES and SNES titles within the close to future. In response to the most recent Nate the Hate podcast, Nintendo could be including Recreation Boy and Recreation Boy Coloration video games to Swap On-line within the coming weeks. Because the hosts talk about within the present, some folks found again in 2019 that the the service has 4 emulators, and of two of these are nonetheless unused. They consider that these emulators are for Recreation Boy and Recreation Boy Coloration titles — and each Nintendo Life and Eurogamer corroborated the report with sources of their very own.