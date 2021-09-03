Cancel
Collectible prices skyrocket, to the dismay of hobbyists

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Americans have become obsessed with collectibles, bidding up prices for trading cards, video games and other mementos of their youth. These include copies of trading cards such as Pokemon’s Charizard and Magic: The Gathering’s Black Lotus as well as Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. game cartridges. It’s creating small fortunes for some collectors and investors, as well as the companies who make, grade and sell these collectibles. But those who play these games or collect as a hobby say there’s been a breakdown in their communities, as a growing number of collectors see only dollar signs instead of seeing the joy and nostalgia that these items brought them over the years.

