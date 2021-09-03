Afghan media brace for what’s next under Taliban rule

With the last batch of the US troops gone from Afghanistan on Tuesday and the evacuation process over, women are being forced to make heartbreaking personal choices to be able to survive under the ultra-religious and conservative Taliban regime.Nearly four million Afghans under full Taliban rule now fear their lives will not remain the same as the hardliner group imposes tough restrictions as they finalise a new governance framework. Despite tall claims of a progressive rule by the Taliban, women are burning their clothes of which the extremist regime would likely disapprove, men are growing back beards, schools and...