Afghan media brace for what’s next under Taliban rule

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The treatment of the media and women are key clues to how the Taliban will govern Afghanistan. The group has held press briefings and allowed the media to operate, but there are reports it has targeted some local journalists. Taliban officials have also issued ominous directives that media not contradict Islamic laws or harm the national interest. Afghanistan’s most popular private TV network has voluntarily replaced its risque Turkish soap operas and music shows with tamer programs. Still, independent Afghan news stations are keeping female presenters on the air and testing the limits of press freedoms under the Taliban.

